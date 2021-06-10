Menu
The suspects fled in a 1994 Holden Barina.
News

Terrifying robbery caught on camera

by James Hall
10th Jun 2021 4:09 PM | Updated: 4:35 PM

Footage of a terrifying armed robbery in Brisbane’s southwest last month has been released in the hope the public can assist in the investigation.

Two men were filmed entering a licensed venue in Springfield, near Ipswich, on May 31 at 12.15am before threatening staff with what appears to be a sawn-off shotgun.

The pair also threatened patrons in the venue and took off with cash from the register.

The men allegedly threatened staff and patrons.
They entered the venue after midnight.
The men then fled in a white 1994 Holden Barina, with stolen number plates, driven by a third person.

The vehicle and number plates have since been located by police.

The pair fled in a Holden Barina.
One of the men is described as having a dark complexion. He was wearing a white hooded jumper, but both men were wearing painting overalls, according to Queensland Police Service.

Both had their faces covered at the time of the alleged robbery.

Police pleaded for anyone with dashcam vision or information that can assist in the investigation to contact them.

