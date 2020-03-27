Menu
'Terrifying': Star's eerie warning from Italy

by Bella Fowler
27th Mar 2020

 

As the coronavirus outbreak escalates across the world, Italy remains the country that's been the hardest hit.

But former radio star Kate Langbroek, who relocated to Italy last year, says Australia's current situation is "more terrifying".

Speaking via video link from her home in Bologna, where she has been in lockdown with her husband and four kids for more than two weeks, Langbroek said being in Australia "where you can see the wave coming" is still more frightening.

She made the observation when asked what advice she had for Australians facing stricter lockdown measures as "stage 3" of the Government's plan looms.

Langbroek issued an eerie warning to Australians, describing our current situation as “terrifying” as she watches on from Italy. Picture: Channel 10.
"It's more terrifying to be where you are, where you can see the wave coming," she said.

"We were just thrust into it. We didn't have time to even register much," she said of Italy's lockdown.

"It's eminently doable. It's not ideal. It really makes you appreciate the freedoms and the beauty of a normal life."

Langbroek appeared on The Project from her home in Italy, where she lives with her husband and four kids. Picture: Channel 10.
Currently, Italy's shutdown involves extremely strict limitations on the public venturing beyond their homes.

"The lockdown is interesting because it keeps coming in stages and it feels like every few days there's another decree from the Government which removes another freedom," Langbroek explained.

"So already you have to have a form on your phone from the police that basically only authorises four reasons to be out of the house. Medical, food, emergency - I can't remember the other one, probably going to the tobacconist in Italy.

Langbroek said even leaving the house for groceries was “nerve-racking”. Picture: Channel 10.
"Now, dog walkers can't walk dogs outside their houses. This happened Sunday night. You could go out to exercise, but now you can't do that either.

"Literally, the only way I can leave the house is if I'm going to get groceries. Even that's a bit of a nerve wracking proposition," she explained, adding that there are "police everywhere" who stop people to make them account for their presence on the street.

As of Wednesday, Italy reported 683 new deaths in the coronavirus pandemic, bringing its total to 7503.

Schools, universities, restaurants, cafes and churches have now been closed across the country.

Only critical services like supermarkets, pharmacies, doctors' surgeries, banks, public transport and factories making essential goods remain open, with a skeleton staff.

With no reliable treatments and a vaccine at least 12 months away, Italians are being asked to wait it out at home.

 

 

Originally published as 'Terrifying': Star's eerie warning from Italy

