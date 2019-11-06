Menu
News

‘Terrifying’ surprise in Rocky backyard

Steph Allen
6th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
JUST a week after Rockhampton woman Cathleen Budd made the startling discovery of a used needle lodged in her shoe after walking through Kershaw Gardens, a family has been shaken by the discovery of a bundle of used syringes in their backyard.

Jill Scott-Carr’s younger brother was in her backyard on Edington Street, Rockhampton when he picked up a yellow container.

Curious, the boy opened the container to discover a handful of used syringes had been tossed into the yard by a passer-by.

Sickened by the discovery, Ms Scott-Carr took to the Facebook group, Crime Watch - Rockhampton/Yeppoon/Gracemere, to share her disgust at the growing problem in the area.

“Again in Edington Street. I’m so sick of this,” she said.

“Now my younger brother has found a full container of used syringes.

“This is disgusting, why throw it in the yard? I feel physically sick seeing this.

“It’s terrifying since I have a toddler who likes to look at things.”

Despite the alarming find, members of the group, including Ms Scott-Carr, shared their relief that the syringes were kept in a container and not littered across the Rockhampton mother’s yard.

Ms Scott-Carr said her partner had also recently found a syringe laying in their backyard.

“The police don’t finger print it. They tell you to get rid of it,” she said.

“My partner already asked them the first time this happened.

“It doesn’t have any warning on it. We had no idea.

“You don’t go into your yard expecting to find a container with no labels to be full of stuff like this.”

