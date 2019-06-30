Menu
UFC 218: Overeem v Ngannou
Sport

‘Terrifying’ UFC monster obliterates rival

30th Jun 2019 3:11 PM

Junior dos Santos is a former heavyweight champion of the UFC and a terrifying opponent for any man.

Unfortunately dos Santos didn't come up against just any man, he lined up against the monster that is Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou with his hands of pure steel laid waste to dos Santos in the first round in only 71 seconds. His last two fights in the Octagon have now gone for a grand total of 97 seconds.

Both wins came against former heavyweight champions.

Dos Santos swung with a wild right hand that Ngannou evaded before landed several heavy right hands that dropped his opponent to the canvas before he delivered some quick hammer shots as referee Herb Dean ran in to stop the fight.

After the fight Ngannou called for a chance to take on the champ and claim the heavyweight belt that evaded him once before.

"I feel very good. I'm very happy and I hope the UFC realises that I deserve the title shot and the winner of Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic. I need some respect," he said.

The pure destruction with which Ngannou has finished his last two fights has left UFC fans in awe and his demolition of dos Santos saw fellow pros in shock.

The win takes Ngannou's UFC record to 14-3 and the 32-year-old is sure to be next in line for a shot at the belt.

UFC MINNEAPOLIS FIGHT RESULTS

Francis Ngannou def. Junior dos Santos by TKO at 1:11 of round 1

Joseph Benavidez def. Jussier Formiga via second-round TKO (strikes) (4:47)

Demian Maia def. Anthony Rocco Martin via majority decision (29-28 x2, 28-28)

Vinc Pichel def. Roosevelt Roberts via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Drew Dober def. Marco Polo Reyes via first-round KO (punches) (1:07)

Alonzo Menifield def. Paul Craig via first-round KO (punches) (3:19)

Preliminary fights

Ricardo Ramos def. Journey Newson via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Eryk Anders def. Vinicius Moreira via first-round KO (punches) (1:18)

Jared Gordon def. Dan Moret via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Dalcha Lungiambula def. Dequan Townsend via third-round TKO (strikes) (:42)

Amanda Ribas def. Emily Whitmire via second-round submission (rear-naked choke) (2:10)

Maurice Greene def. Junior Albini via first-round TKO (punches) (3:38)

