Jockey hit with a whopping list of charges

Terry Treichel has been charged with 32 offences, including for placing bets on his own races, by Thoroughbred Racing NT.

TERRITORY trainer Dick Leech has offered a stern warning about the future of racing in the region after jockey Terry Treichel was hit with a whopping 32 charges by Thoroughbred Racing NT for improper conduct.

Two charges were under AR229(1)(h) for making false declarations to a principal racing authority, namely Thoroughbred Racing NT, when lodging licence applications in 2019 and 2020.

Twenty-seven charges are under AR115(1)(e) for placing bets on races and contingencies relating to thoroughbred racing conducted in the Territory in races he rode in between July 2019 and December 2020.

Three charges are under AR115 (1)(c) for placing bets on Australian thoroughbred races between April 2019 and December 2020.

"If this continues we'll have no one left to ride work (in Alice Springs)," a disappointed Leech - one of the trainers who Treichel rode for - told the NT News without wanting to comment any further.

Terry Treichel, now under a different name – pictured while on board Bel Strider – has found himself in hot water mainly for placing bets on races. Picture: Meg Gannon

It was Treichel who rode four-year-old gelding Golden Dice to victory for Leech in the $60,000 Peter Kittle Motor Company Pioneer Sprint (1200m) in Alice Springs on May 3 last year.

The charges could not have come at a worse time for Territory racing, with the sport in the region already reeling from a trainer and jockey shortage.

On December 18 last year, TRNT stewards opened an inquiry into a report relating to the alleged betting activities involving Treichel.

At that hearing he was charged under the provisions of AR115(1)(e) with placing five bets on

thoroughbred races at the Alice Springs Turf Club race meeting conducted on December 6. The bets were placed on horses in races which he rode at this race meeting.

He was not required to enter a plea to these charges and had his licence suspended pending the hearing and determination of the matter under AR23(a).

In issuing these breaches of the Australian Rules of Racing, the stewards have been satisfied from the investigation that there has been no evidence identified to raise any other integrity-related concerns with the running of any races that have been the subject of these charges, and that there has been no involvement of any other licensed person in any improper conduct.

The matter has been adjourned to enable Daniel Jack Smith (formerly Terry Treichel) to seek legal advice.

The matter will resume at a date and time to be fixed.

Jockey Terry Treichel - now known as Daniel Jack Smith - pictured between races at the Birdsville in Queensland on September 7, 2019. Picture: Dan Peled/AAP Image

The stewards continued to investigate material that was presented and raised during the initial hearing and the matter was reconvened on January 29.

Further evidence presented during that hearing required additional examination.

This has included an expanded audit of multiple betting accounts, analysis of the forensic imaging of mobile phone data and extensive reviewing of races conducted in the NT between July 2019 and December 2020 that were subject to identified betting activity.

The investigation established that while Terry Treichel has been licenced and riding as a jockey under that name, he had previously changed his name by deed poll and is now identified as Daniel Jack Smith.

And he has been operating the betting accounts under that name.

On Monday, the TRNT Stewards issued a total of 32 charges against Daniel Jack Smith in relation to his conduct when licensed to ride as a jockey under his former name Terry Charles

Treichel.

