Terror accused Aussie jailed in Iraq

AUSTRALIAN man Ahmed Merhi has been sentenced to a year in an Iraqi prison after being found guilty of visa breaches, it has emerged.

But terrorism charges against him which carry the death penalty have been adjourned again.

Merhi, 26, appeared in the Baghdad Central Criminal Court for a continuation of a terrorism trial which has been running since he was captured by Kurdish forces in Syria in late 2017.

He was represented by a lawyer and an official from the Australian Embassy was in the court.

The case was adjourned last month while Merhi, who left Australia to join Islamic State in Syria in 2015, underwent a medical examination after he claimed he had been tortured by Iraqi police.

He has since undergone the medical examination but no results were tendered to the court.

Merhi revealed after his case was completed last night that he had faced trial a month ago on a residency charge, for entering Iraq without a visa.

He was convicted and sentenced to a year's jail. The former builders' labourer and Granville High School student went to Syria in 2015, lost a leg during the fighting in 2016, and was arrested with a group of other Islamic State members trying to flee the Syrian Defence Force soldiers around Christmas 2017.

The first Australian member of Islamic State known to have appeared in court in Iraq on terrorism offences, he is charged under the name Ahmed Faraj Merhi, but said his full name was Ahmad Mohammed Abdul-Kareem Merhi.

He was caught around the same time as his cousin, Lebanese man Tarek Khayat, who has been sentenced to death in Iraq on terrorism offences.

Khayat is accused in Australia and Lebanon of being the ringleader of a plot to bring down an Etihad Airways flight out of Sydney using two bombs allegedly planted in a meat mincer and a Barbie doll.

Police in Australia say Merhi was involved with a network of Australian extremists who were involved in a number of terror plots, including one which saw police accountant Curtis Cheng shot dead as he left work at the Parramatta police station in October 2015.

Mr Cheng was murdered by a radicalised 15-year-old, Farhad Mohamad Jabar, who was shot dead by police.