Agim Ajazi was extradited from Adelaide Airport on Sunday. Picture: Nine News
Crime

Terror accused faces Queensland court

10th Dec 2019 10:26 AM
A QUEENSLAND man accused of fighting for a terrorist group has faced court in Brisbane after being deported from Turkey.

Agim Ajazi briefly appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday after he was deported by Turkish authorities and taken into police custody on his arrival in Adelaide on Sunday.

He was later extradited to Brisbane.

He was not required to enter a plea on the multiple terrorism-related charges he faces and his case was adjourned until January 10 in the same court.

