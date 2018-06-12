Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An attack against Queen Victoria Market was foiled. Picture: Tony Gough
An attack against Queen Victoria Market was foiled. Picture: Tony Gough
Crime

Unlikely way terror plot was foiled

12th Jun 2018 9:56 AM

A TERRORIST plot to blow up Melbourne's Queen Victoria Market was foiled by members of a British family who pretended to be willing recruits.

A man, who claimed to be part of an overseas terrorist network, sent encrypted texts and voice files with instructions on how to set off a bomb at the market to the 'recruit' over five months.

But the recruit was actually a British-based family of "amateur jihadi hunters" and the correspondence was forwarded to the Australian Federal Police and Victoria Police, The Herald Sun reported on Tuesday.

The market is always bustling with people. Picture: Michael Klein
The market is always bustling with people. Picture: Michael Klein

 

A Victoria Police spokesman said the matter was assessed and it was determined they posed no threat.

"Our teams regularly receive information from various sources and carefully assess that information based on validity and risk," the spokesman said.

"These matters were assessed earlier this year in accordance with that process and it was determined that they pose no threat in Australia."

The plot apparently involved making a car bomb and driving it at a crowded corner of the market.

Queen Victoria Market chairman Paul Guerra said the plot came to its attention on Monday.

"We're in very close contact with Victoria Police," he told Melbourne radio 3AW.

"They alluded to this yesterday but there is no credible threat, there's certainly no immediate threat."

Mr Guerra said the market had its own security team but also worked closely with police.

"It's a number one international tourist destination for the whole of Melbourne - therefore we have a close working relationship with Victoria Police," he said.

Related Items

foiled melbourne queen victoria market terror plot

Top Stories

    Mayor takes the blame for 'whitewash' tourism ad

    Mayor takes the blame for 'whitewash' tourism ad

    News ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council takes down ad after community backlash

    Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Rockhampton?

    premium_icon Queensland Budget 2018: What's in it for Rockhampton?

    Politics THE State Budget has been handed down and there are some key areas of focus for...

    CQ home builder goes bust

    premium_icon CQ home builder goes bust

    Business Metro Builders leaves up to 24 homes unfinished, owes more than $2m

    Moooving to get ready for two rocking Rocky shows

    premium_icon Moooving to get ready for two rocking Rocky shows

    Food & Entertainment Organisers get two shows ready for Rocky public

    Local Partners