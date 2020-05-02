Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The price of US Tesla shares has slumped after chief Elon Musk tweeted that the company's
The price of US Tesla shares has slumped after chief Elon Musk tweeted that the company's "stock price is too high".
Business

Tesla stock slides after Musk price tweet

2nd May 2020 7:37 AM

Tesla chief Elon Musk has posted several tweets, including one saying the electric car maker's stock was overpriced, that lead to a nearly 12-per-cent sell off on US markets.

Tesla stock dropped from an intra-day high of nearly $US770 to $US690 on the tweets.

"Tesla stock price is too high imo," Musk said on Twitter, using an abbreviation for in my opinion. Two minutes earlier he said: "I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house."

Minutes later, he tweeted on the coronavirus shutdowns, reiterating his position that the country should reopen.

"Now give people back their FREEDOM," a tweet said. Earlier in the week he dubbed as "fascist" some of the stay-at-home rules imposed by state and local governments.

On Friday, Musk also began to tweet a thread of the words to the US national anthem, ending with a question mark.

Musk's Twitter habits have in the past landed him in trouble with US regulators, with one case still ongoing.

Originally published as Tesla stock slides after Musk price tweet

elon musk sharemarket tesla

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Humble heroes help CQ become COVID-19 free

        premium_icon Humble heroes help CQ become COVID-19 free

        News A Central Queensland team is being hailed for its massive efforts in the prevention of COVID-19 for the region.

        Four castaways take refuge on CQ island

        premium_icon Four castaways take refuge on CQ island

        Travel FOUR castaways are riding out the virus lockdown on a CQ Island.

        Big COVID-19 party in the works for rural hotel

        premium_icon Big COVID-19 party in the works for rural hotel

        Business The company is running at 30 per cent compared to this time last year and next...

        HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Timeless adode ticks every box

        premium_icon HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Timeless adode ticks every box

        News A stunning abode which unites both old-time charm and modern living tops the list...