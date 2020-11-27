Menu
Health

Testing continues after aged care worker’s TB diagnosis

kaitlyn smith
27th Nov 2020 12:00 PM
NO further cases of tuberculosis have been confirmed following the diagnosis of a Rockhampton aged cared worker late last week.

A spokeswoman for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service on Friday morning said no new cases had been detected, though testing continued.

More than 70 close contacts underwent assessment on Monday after the worker tested positive for the infectious tuberculosis.

It is understood the patient had likely contracted the disease while overseas.

At least 29 aged care residents were later identified as close contacts, along with 42 other staff members.

CQ Health Public Health director Dr Gulam Khandaker.
CQ Health Public Health director Dr Gulam Khandaker.

CQ Health Public Health director Dr Gulam Khandaker said the initial patient was currently in isolation and in good condition.

“This is no different in an aged care facility and that involves clinical screening and also lab testing, to find out if anyone has been exposed or developed tuberculosis and we take the treatment from there.

“Over the weekend we have reviewed all of the residents in the aged care facility and I can confirm that none of the residents showed any symptoms of tuberculosis.”

The recent scare comes close to three months after a North Rockhampton State High School student was confirmed to be infected with the disease.

Dr Khandaker said the two cases were unrelated.

