Tex Perkins to headline popular music event

KISSING the Flint’s singer-songwriter, Leah Chynoweth is doubly excited about February’s Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

Not only performing on the main stage with her band among a stellar line-up of artists, but also sharing a bill for the second time with headline artist, Tex Perkins.

Leah has been fortunate to appear on stage twice as part of Rockwiz national tours, firstly in 2010 (with Henry Wagons and Vika Bull) and again in 2017 (with Tex and Magic Dirt’s Adalita).

“My desire to perform actually kicked off in 2010 after having to perform an unrehearsed song out front of the Rockwiz Orchestra – so much fun, I was hooked.

“I was stoked to get a second chance again in 2017 with Tex and Adalita as team captains … seeing these great friends up close and personal, performing live on stage together was brilliant.

“Unfortunately, Adalita’s team beat us that night, so I’m keen to see if Tex will remember or choose to forget our glorious defeat, he was great fun, down to earth, a little naughty, very charismatic and brilliant to watch live.”

The Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival is a three-day annual event held in the Great Barrier Reef’s deep south.

Three-day early bird tickets cost $121, and they’re on sale. Catch all of the live entertainment at the Seventeen Seventy SES grounds. Find tickets and places to stay at www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au.