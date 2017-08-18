Texas entrepreneur flies in to Rocky to share success story

SMART GROUP: Talking start-ups are, from left, Tye Adams, of Trumbull Unmanned, Vince Loremia, of Philippines-based company KallFly, Queensland's chief entrepreneur Mark Sowerby, Rockhampton Regional councillor Drew Wickerson and Matt Tomlins, of Victorian start-up, CoverCard.

LESS than a month after jetting into Queensland, Texas entrepreneur Tye Adams today shared his company's drone success story in Rockhampton.

Tye is one of three highly-successful entrepreneurs who, along with the state's chief entrepreneur Mark Sowerby, are visiting the Beef Capital to help boost the region's start-up scene.

Today, the group checked out the proposed Smart Hub site, which will be part of a revamped Customs House, and engaged the region's budding entrepreneurs at a lunch and learn session at Headricks Lane.

The visit is part of Queensland's HotDesq program - an initiative which aims to attract entrepreneurs from interstate and overseas to boost Queensland's start-up ecosystem.

Rockhampton is at the cutting edge in the innovation stakes as Council leads the drive to make the CBD a hotspot for entrepreneurs.

Mr Sowerby said Customs House would be one of the best set ups in Queensland for entrepreneurs.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Smart Hub business manager Elize Hattin. Madelyn Holmes Photographics

Tye, 33, said Trumbull Unmanned, which specialises in the use of unmanned aircraft (drones) in the energy sector, employed about six people.

Most of the team work from the firm's Texas base, but Tye was lured to Queensland as part of the HotDesq program.

Queensland is seen as a golden place to explore business opportunities.

Shortly before the lunch, Tye shared his his tips for budding entrepreneurs. He said:

If you're looking to go on your own, ask yourself 'how do I truly add value?' and then work out how to monetize this;

Find yourself great mentor/s. These are people you can turn to for advice;

Gain, or maintain, grit/resilience. You will need to overcome challenges to stay the course; and

Have a plan. It doesn't have to be perfect, but you need to have a plan.

The current smart hub has 16 businesses operating out of the site, with more using the start-up program council is running.

A design for the re-developed Smart Hub. Contributed

Rockhampton councillor Drew Wickerson said it was council's role to set the right environment to enable entrepreneurs to flourish.

Cr Wickerson said sadly many in regional areas thought being an entrepreneur was a "big city” thing, but that wasn't the case.

He said it was fitting the historic Customs House building was the centre of commerce in the early 1900s and would now be the centre of innovation for the jobs of the future.

Mr Sowerby said would-be entrepreneurs shouldn't be limited by geographic location, as he encouraged people to think outside the box.