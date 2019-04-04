Text threats to destroy house land man in court

A MAN who threatened to destroy his ex-partner's house has faced court for breaching a court-enforced protection order.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to this charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court, along with one count each of repeat unlicensed driving and driving unregistered.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the man sent a series of text messages to his ex on November 8, 2018.

The 24-year-old was under a protection order at the time.

In the messages, the man threatened to destroy his ex's house.

On an unrelated matter, the man was pulled over for a routine licence check on March 12, where police found his licence was suspended and vehicle registration had expired.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said the texts were "concerning” but "there was never any intention of following through”.

The man was convicted, sentenced to probation for 10 months and ordered to attend domestic violence counselling.

On the traffic matters, he was convicted and fined a total of $600 and disqualified for three months.