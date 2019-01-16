Menu
Man busted for drugs, laser two months into probation

Katie Hall
by
16th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
A BUNDY man two months into his 15-month probation order has pleaded guilty to possessing drugs and a laser pointer.

Bryia Daniel Denyer-Rowbotham, 25, faced a Bundaberg court yesterday charged with possessing utensils, dangerous drugs and a restricted item.

In November last year police searched a Thabeban address and found 20 grams of marijuana, scales, two used "water pipes" and a laser pointer in Denyer-Rowbotham's possession.

Denyer-Rowbotham had originally told police he had only 10 grams of marijuana.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring that Denyer-Rowbotham had barely begun his 15-month probation from previous matters.

"One could say it hasn't had a great opportunity to work," Sen Const Bland said.

Mr Lavaring said he "hadn't let it (probation) work".

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger said his client had bought the laser from China and wasn't aware it was restricted.

"We hope it was a trip rather than a fall ...," Mr Messenger said.

"With the laser pointer his friends are avid four-wheel-drivers and they use it to identify where they are."

Mr Lavaring said he was to hand over the pointer, and delivered a one-month jail term suspended for 12 months.

