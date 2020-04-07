Thai icons method to survival amid events cancellations

Steve Seaman from Thailicious, pictured with councillor Drew Wickerson, who has set up a 'pop-up' take away to keep trading while events are cancelled.

THE Fresh Thailicious Delights mobile food van is an icon around town and owner Steve Seaman hasn’t let the cancellations of many events stop him from serving his customers.

Operating from various set locations on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, Steve has set up his own pop-up takeaway venue.

Rockhampton region Councillor Drew Wickerson dropped in on a Saturday night at Allenstown and said patrons were practising responsible social distancing and Steve and his family had strict hygiene procedures in place.

“In these extremely ­challenging times, it is more critical than ever to actively support our local small businesses like Thailicious who, like many others, are doing it very hard,” he said.

“I congratulate Steve for his positive attitude and enthusiasm. By ordering some delicious take away one or two nights a week at least, we can all do our bit to help our small businesses to survive.”

Steve commented: “We are really gifted here in the Rockhampton region to have access to the best and freshest produce anywhere. that’s what ensures we create such amazing flavour.”

Steve sincerely thanked the community for the ­amazing support so far.

“Support local businesses, buy local, eat local and let’s all drive our way through this situation.”

FRESH THAILICIOUS DELIGHTS:

Friday: Gracemere Caltex Servo.

• Saturday: Southside, opposite Allenstown Square. • Sunday: Northside, Richardson Rd next to Foodworks.