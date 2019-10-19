Thangool part-owner pins hope on $1.3m race repeat

Adam Hyeronimus on Belflyer wins race 5 The Kosciuszko during Sydney Racing at Royal Randwick Racecourse on October 13, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

PART-owner Rodney Rideout is hoping Belflyer’s barrier draw proves a good omen when he races in the Kosciuszko for the second time.

The Central Queensland-owned racehorse will jump from barrier 11 in the 14-strong field in the $1.3 million race at Randwick today.

Belflyer scored a stunning win in the same race last year from barrier nine in a 12-strong field.

Rideout said while it was not the ideal barrier, it could well suit his champion gelding.

“He was three in from the outside last time and he’s there again this time,” he said.

“For a horse like him it’s probably not too bad. He doesn’t like being cluttered up where he can’t move.

“Last year he came down the middle of the track so they’re probably plotting the same path again.”

Rideout is in a six-member syndicate that owns Belflyer, which has amassed more than $1 million in prizemoney.

He started at the huge odds of $71 in last year’s Kosciuszko but Ladbrokes has him at $26 today.

Belflyer comes into the race first up after a compulsory spell for injury.

Rideout said he had spoken with trainer John Shelton this week and he was happy with the preparation.

“The trainer’s quietly confident that he’s going to run well,” Rideout said.

“He’s where he was hoping to have him and he’s got him peaking for the day.

“Obviously having that time off with the injury was not great but we didn’t have any option.”

While some of the owners will be trackside, Rideout will watch the race on television at his Thangool home.

“When you think about it, it’s good the horse has got another run in it,” he said.

“I’m just hoping that if he can’t win it, he runs a good race and maybe gets in the placings.”

The race is at 1.50pm.