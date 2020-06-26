‘Thank you’: A grieving family’s message to Rockhampton

A photo of Karen Gilliland and her three children supplied by her family.

The Mother, Father and Brother of alleged murder victim Karen Gilliland today released a public statement thanking those in the community for their support, especially the first responders.

Karen's mother Cheryl, sombre as her hands shook, delivered the statement as follows:

"We are here to thank the first responders, ambulance and police, the neighbours on the night who helped the kids in the night, the kid's schools and staff, (and) the Rockhampton community as a whole for their support.

"The police support has been incredible. The three kids are with us now and they are our only focus and priority.

"Thankyou."

After the family's statement, Acting Inspector Luke Peachy from Rockhampton's Criminal Investigations Bureau, having served police for over 20 years, described just how much the horrific incident had affected the first responders.

"These sorts of things really do affect police. I know sometimes people don't think that. It's the same with the ambulance," he said.

"We had some first responders there who were administering CPR for quite a time, it was officers who were seasoned officers - I haven't seen it affect anyone like that for a long time.

"We see these sorts of events every now and then but there's certain ones that really affect people a bit more, and this one definitely has."

Insp Peachey assured members in the police force would continue to have each other's backs.

"Police being police, we'll get around each other and make sure that we're all pretty good."

Insp Peachey said after the family's statement that the Brae St crime scene had been fully processed and handed back.

He was thankful for the community support towards emergency services and urged those who witness or are in a domestic violence relationship to speak up.

"Please speak out, please seek help and report it to police," he said.

"We'd much rather be preventing this than reacting to it."

A candlelight vigil organised by Keppel MP Brittany Lauga is being held on Sunday at sunset remember health worker and mother Karen Gilliland.

Karen's estranged husband Nigel was charged with one count each of murder relating to domestic violence and entering premises with intent in relation to Tuesday night's incident.

No application for bail was made and his matter was adjourned until August 19 to a committal callover.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence, you can contact 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800respect.org.au for information.