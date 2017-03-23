Thanks Bill, we won't be sleeping in the bus tonight

Maryann and John Molloy have been left devastated after their live-in shed at Mulara was engulfed with water as a result of the heavy rain this morning and overnight. They lost many valuable belongings such as mattresses, fridges and freezers.

A HEART-wrenching loss has left a Mulambin couple humbled after half-a-dozen helping hands offered their support.

Maryann and John Molloy arrived home from a hospital visit yesterday morning to find about 450mm of flood water had ripped through their their Mulara live-in shed.

All their possessions were destroyed, they were left with the clothes on the back and without a safe place to sleep.

Once the community and the Livingstone Shire Council caught wind of their situation, they sprung into action.

Maryann said she was overwhelmed to discover her Pine Mountain Dr neighbours ready to lend assistance first thing this morning.

Also on deck was Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig, who has teamed up wit the State Government to ensure the couple have a dry place to sleep and the support they need to move forward.

"We are not the kind of people to ask for help, we just keep going," Maryann said this afternoon.

"It's been outstanding and very overwhelming, it goes to show how something can really pull a community together; we never asked for help, we just asked for a shipping container.

"We were assuming we were going to sleep in the (rural school) bus tonight, and that's not going to happen.

"We are going to sleep in a bed tonight in Rockhampton, thanks to Bill and staff and Livingstone Shire Council."

The front yard of Maryann and John Molloy's Mulara home. Contributed

Undeterred by their own predicament, John and Maryann were back on the road this afternoon to do the rural school run into Yeppoon.

"To get (the children) to and from school is our priority, then we worry about ourselves," Maryann said.

After an electrician visited today, the couple are now able to get in and start tackling the clean-up.

The biggest problem they face now though is they can't shower or use the toilet as the pressure pump from the tank to the house had been submerged too long.

Cr Ludwig said while Wednesday's incredible downpour was not declared a "disaster" for the region, he realised it was for Maryann and John.

He said according to neighbours, nobody has ever seen flood waters rise to that level in the area.

"Flash flooding has impacted across the shire, from infrastructure to people, and in this situation these people are probably the worst affected in that area," Cr Ludwig said.

Cr Ludwig said council was also coordinating with emergency authorities to assist with the clean-up and provide a place for John and Maryann's belongings to dry out.

"We are also talking to the Give It organisation to see if we can organise to get them some replacements for the goods that have been damaged or destroyed," Cr Ludwig said.

"They were certainly very appreciative that support arrived and inundated with calls from community offering accommodation, it shows there is great community spirit here and obviously council has played an appropriate part."

As Maryann and John look to the clean-up in the days ahead, they are adamant they will get back on track and find a permanent place to live.

"When we get back on our feet we just don't know how to repay everyone," Maryann said.

Anyone who can help is urged to contact Care and Share Rockhampton Inc.