The 8 Pinefest Ambassador entrants raised over $92,000 for charity.
Community

Thanks to all for Pinefest

Trish Bowman
24th Oct 2018 8:52 AM

AS THE 2018 Yeppoon Lions Tropical Pinefest is put to bed after a mammoth festival that saw over $92,000 raised for charity, organisers have taken a moment to thank those who made the event possible.

Pinefest Chairperson Lou Shipway said there is not enough space to give thanks to each and every person and business responsible for the success of the event.

"The volunteer Pinefest committee have been amazing throughout the event and have dedicated hours of unpaid work to ensure its success,” Ms Shipway said.

"Likewise, all the businesses who supported the event through donations of goods and services and lending a hand when it was needed all need a huge pat on the back and a very big thank you for their amazing support.

"I would like to especially thank major sponsors Keppel Bay Sailing Club, The Real Group, Tropical Pines, Yeppoon Day and Night Pharmacy, LSC, NRG and JRT.

"Not only were they sponsors but also for all of the other little bits and pieces they embraced that allow the event to run a little smoother than it would without their help.

"Sponsorship is paramount in the running of this event and I feel blessed that year after year we have so many repeat sponsors who go above and beyond for this family-friendly annual event that raises money for charity.

"I would also be remiss if I didn't thank everyone who purchased tickets for the huge array of fundraisers held by our Ambassador Quest entrants, all those who attended various different aspects of the Tropical Pinefest and for everyone who came out and enjoyed the festivities with us.”

Ms Shipway said with the 2018 Pinefest nearly tidied up, there is already talk of 2019 event, which of course, once again will be fabulous.

"As we put the finishing touches to this year's event, we are now looking forward to next year's event and how we can make it just as spectacular or even better than this year,” she said.

"We will be seeking interest from people wanting to be involved on both the committee level and as volunteer helpers early next year so if you think you would like to be part of the Tropical Pinefest family, keep an eye out in the Cap Coast Mirror when we put the call out.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

