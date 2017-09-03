Thanks to all the dads and surrogates

Chris Hancock, Matilda's Daddy is her hero just because...

AS KIDS across the region prepare their handmade presents or wrap their store bought gifts for tomorrow's Father's Day celebrations, there is a group of men that also deserve recognition.

Below are reader contributed photos with messages to the special father in their lives:

They are the unsung surrogate fathers -the men who are father figures to children or young adults who grew up without a permanent dad in the house, or a good adult male role model.

I've had a few in my lifetime and I'm very grateful for my surrogate dads.

Some have met me and worked out pretty quickly that I did not spend much time with my biological father growing up and he hasn't been around the past few years.

What do surrogate fathers do?

They listen when you need to rant.

They give advice when you ask.

They tell you when you are being treated badly by others.

They show you how to change the oil in your car, or the air filter, or tyres.

They check on you to make sure you are okay.

They tell you when they think you need a hug, particularly when you are very much an introvert who doesn't spend much time with people and therefore forgets about hugging.

And they consider you as part of their extended family.

This Father's Day, because my biological father doesn't celebrate any traditional commemorative events, I'm going to put a call out to my surrogate fathers and say "thanks for being my surrogate dad all these years".

Happy Father's Day to all the fathers and surrogate fathers in the region.