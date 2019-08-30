'That is a joke' Business owner laughs off council's offer

FED UP: Owner of the Country Club van park Dick Needham said the council offering free RV accommodation was unfair to local businesses.

WITH three pieces of paper in his hand retiree Dick Needham sits with a pained expression on his face, fearful for the future of Rockhampton's caravan parks.

One by one the owner of the Country Club for Accommodation caravan park passes across the bills, one for $53,000, the second for $4,000 and third for $6,000.

The bills have been paid but he doesn't understand why he could soon again be competing with the impossible - free accommodation.

"Every pedestal (toilet) in this park we have to pay rates on,” Mr Needham said.

He has owned the caravan park since 1984 - he managed the park for many years before retiring recently.

He enjoyed steady business providing cheap accommodation to tourists and locals until a combination of the opening of Kershaw Gardens and "horrendous” rates caused him to downsize.

The Rockhampton Regional Council offered him $100 for the "potential impact” - the offer was comical for Mr Needham.

"The council gave us a rebate on our rates and we had a good laugh about it,” he said.

"That is a joke - I've had to downsized because the rates are so horrendous.”

The Rockhampton Regional Council offered free overnight RV accommodation until February when they were taken to court for breaching the Planning Act..

A council spokesperson said concessions of general rates to caravan parks potentially impacted by the free camping sites were previously granted.

An amount of $20 per annum could be provided per potentially impacted eligible site, to a maximum of $2,000 per annum. This ended when the free camping at Kershaw Gardens was closed as a result of legal action by the caravan parks' Industry Association.

After losing the court battle, the council is attempting to reintroduce free accommodation - a move described by the Caravan Parks Association of Queensland as "moving the goal posts to suit its own needs”.

Reopening the free accommodation had the potential to run caravan parks into the ground, according to Mr Needham.

"We have to absorb all these amounts to keep going,” he said.

When he approached the council about a discount on rates he was told the only way he could receive a discount was to downsize.

Offering free RV accommodation not only impacted caravan parks but local services, suppliers and people the parks employee, according to Country Club for Accommodation manager Kevin Enniss.

"I understand what council are trying to do but what cost does it have to local businesses?,” Mr Enniss said.

"We can't compete with 0.”

He said the council was changing the rules to "suit themselves”

"I have employees to pay and I have to abide by the rules of this land but I can't change the rules,” he said.

The Country Club for Accommodation offer powered sites for $23 per night and accept pets - but their fate remains uncertain if business considerably decreases.