Crime

'That is ridiculously high level of alcohol in your system'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
14th Oct 2018 11:13 AM
A ROCKHAMPTON mother has been convicted for the seventh time for drink driving - the second in the past five years.

Vienn Betina Spanner, 50, pleaded guilty on Friday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of drink driving.

Police intercepted Spanner on Yaamba Rd on September 30 at 7.50pm when her blood alcohol content was 0.162.

"That is a ridiculously high level of alcohol in your system,” Magistrate Jeff Clarke said before disqualifying her from driving for 15 months and ordering she pay $1000 in fines.

