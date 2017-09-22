"That little boy didn't stand a chance."

Two women died after a car burst into flames after it crashed into a tree with four people inside south of Rolleston.

Two women died after a car burst into flames after it crashed into a tree with four people inside south of Rolleston. Mikayla Haupt

POLICE are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of a fatal crash that killed two Mount Morgan people on Wednesday to come forward.

A 41-year-old-man and a five-year-old boy from Mount Morgan were declared dead at the scene of the crash on the Bruce Hwy, 30km north of Gin Gin.

The driver, a woman in her 30s, survived and has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

She was trapped in the wreckage for some time and suffered a badly fractured ankle and abdominal, pelvis and back injuries in the crash.

Two women died after a car burst into flames after it crashed into a tree with four people inside south of Rolleston. Contributed

The two deceased were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown out of the car as it flipped multiple times and came to stop in a drain.

Police have confirmed all three travellers were part of the same Mt Morgan family.

Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit officer-in-charge Sergeant Steve Webb said they received a number of 000 calls on the morning of the crash claiming a woman was driving erratically on the highway.

"If anyone witnessed a dark blue Holden Commodore station wagon being driven south-bound on the highway at this time, please contact police," he said.

"There are allegations the driver was driving erratically and at a high speed."

The fatality is one of many Sgt Webb has attended, including a head-on collision earlier this year in May on the same stretch of road.

He said he was "sick and tired" of drivers not obeying the road rules.

"The crash in May was straight down to fatigue," he said.

"This one comes down to driver behaviour and the passengers who weren't wearing seatbelts.

"What do we have to do to get through to people to put their seatbelts on?

"That little boy didn't stand a chance."

Two women died after a car burst into flames after it crashed into a tree with four people inside south of Rolleston. Contributed

Police yesterday also released details about those involved in another fatal crash, about 40km south of Rolleston, on Tuesday.

Two women died in the accident on the Carnavon Hwy. One of the woman, 47, was from Emerald and the other was 73-years-old from NSW.

The driver of the car was an 18-year-old male from Emerald and a 14-year-old boy, also from Emerald, was also in the vehicle.

They managed to escape the car and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.