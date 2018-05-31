That time another Queensland city held two separate shows

Olivar Healey (4) tries his luck with the laughing clowns at the Rockhampton Show. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

ROCKHAMPTON will not be the first regional centre to have two separate shows on at the same time due to disputes between show organisers and the Showman's Guild of Australasia.

In 2005, Townsville had a carnival set up opposite the Townsville Showgrounds, running at the same time as the annual show, after a dispute did not resolve in time.

Townsville Show manager Chris Condon, who has been in charge of running the North Queensland show for 15 years, said the dispute he had with the Showman's Guild was about money.

He said while the guild ran a carnival across the road in 2005, the two organisations joined together again for the 2006 event.

Mr Condon had organised ride operators to bring rides to the 2005 Townsville show to decrease the impact of the dispute on the community.

"I could have done another year (without the Guild) because of our financial position,” he said.

Mr Condon pointed out the Rockhampton Agriculture Show Society was not in the same financial position as Townsville as Rockhampton was a volunteer-run committee that only took back the reigns of the show in 2014 from council.

He said moving sites even a couple of metres can make the difference for Guild members between going broke or making money.