Offbeat

That you, Nessie? ‘Lake monster’ seen in FNQ

by Andrea Falvo
27th Apr 2020 7:54 PM
A SIGHTING of what appears to be Far North Queensland's very own Loch Ness monster has been reported.

Greg Bull recently went for a drive past Lake Tinaroo when he spotted what looked to be 'Nessie' through the trees, on the water's edge.

Taking a photo of the "mysterious creature", he said the resemblance to the Loch Ness monster was uncanny.

"The things you see when driving around Tinaroo," he said.

"It is actually a log, but my kids would not go near it thinking it was a monster."

 

A sighting of what appears to be Far North Queensland’s very own Loch Ness monster at Lake Tinaroo is attracting widespread attention. PHOTO: Greg Bull
Mr Bull's photo of the "lake monster" has attracted widespread attention on social media, with locals applauding the great find.

"Tinaroo's equivalent of "Nessie"," Darryl Cooper said.

"Wow - with the lockdown the dinosaurs are coming back," Brenda Van-Vegchel said.

"So that's why they haven't seen the monster in Scotland," Ethel Thompson said.

"Awesome, Nessie has made it to Australia," Theresa Hedges said.

This is not the first time Far North Queenslanders have reported seeing mysterious creatures across the region.

Last month, a huge, puma-like beast was sighted lurking by the Captain Cook Highway near Trinity Beach.

According to Aboriginal legend, a giant sabre-toothed rainforest cat named the 'minjin', (mountain devil) inhabits forest west of the Captain Cook Highway.

Several yowie sightings have also been reported over the years, with the Atherton Tablelands identified as yowie hotspot.

