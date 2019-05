L-R Angie Zhara, James Oliver and Brad Perry at the CQ Beer and BBQ Festival.

L-R Angie Zhara, James Oliver and Brad Perry at the CQ Beer and BBQ Festival. Liam Fahey

AN ESTIMATED 1600 rocked up to the Rocky Sports Club over the weekend for the CQ Beer and BBQ Festival.

Eager beer connoisseurs were given the opportunity to sample over 35 craft beers, discover how they're brewed and enjoy them with a range of food items which included the Smokin' Yak's slow smoked Brahman hump.

Jack Hughes from the Rocky Sports Club said the event was well received amongst the great crowd who attended.