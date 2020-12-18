That’s ace! Lynch ladies love their tennis

Kookaburras players (from left) Janita Wass and Katrina,Sarah and Hannah Lynch.

Kookaburras players (from left) Janita Wass and Katrina,Sarah and Hannah Lynch.

They say the family that plays together, stays together.

Such is the case for the Lynches from Rockhampton.

Mum Katrina and her four daughters – Emma, Sarah, Hannah and Olivia, who are all aged in their 20s – all play in Tennis Rockhampton’s Midweek Ladies competition.

For them, it’s a great chance to catch up each week, as well as to get some exercise.

Katrina was captain and Sarah and Hannah members of the Kookaburras team, which finished runners-up in the 2020 summer season.

Members of the victorious Jabirus (from left) Nancy Saunders, Sharon Wilson, Courtney Northfield, Sharon Brosnan, Ann Costello and, Jill South.

The winning team was Jabirus (Jill South, Bronwyn Hoch, Sharyn Brosnan, Nancy Saunders, Sharon Wilson, Ann Costello and Courtney Northfield).

COVID-19 brought the competition to a halt at the end of March but fixtures resumed in July.

The players recently celebrated their year with a Christmas dinner at Athelstane Bowls Club.

Tennis Rockhampton chairman Jill South said they also took the opportunity to wish May House a belated 80th birthday.

Eighty year old May House cuts her cake with social committee member Allison Close.

“May has played midweek tennis for the past 38 years and turned 80 on April 17, during the COVID restrictions,” Jill said.

“May has reluctantly decided to retire from fixtures this year but still enjoys regular social tennis.

“For many years, she has also been a keen volunteer and supporter of tennis and a great contributor, both on and off the court.”

Midweek Ladies tennis will resume in 2021 after the school holidays, and new players are welcome. Anyone interested can call Jill South on 0409 630 234.