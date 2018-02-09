That's all folks: '$10 snout bounty' to lure CQ pig hunters

WITH the latest outbreak of leptospirosis plaguing rural areas, Banana Shire Councillor Pat Brennan is pushing for a snout bounty to encourage CQ pig hunters to take up arms.

"There's a big increase in pig numbers and because all the local boxes are closed down, the piggers aren't going out and chasing them so we're talking about putting a bounty on them," Cr Brennan said.

He proposes each snout to go for $5 or $10, similar to the cat scalp bounty which is successfully bringing in a number of recent scalps.

"We've got a bounty on dogs and Banana Shire has a bounty on cats and now we're talking about putting a bounty on pigs," Cr Brennan said.

"I just saw a report on wild pigs which said 25 per cent of the pig population is carrying leptospirosis and not only that but brucellosis which is a really nasty disease."

The proposed bounty could be a proactive method at decreasing the risk of the dangerous virus from spreading to pets and humans via waterways and contact with infected soil.

"Piggers go out and it gives them an adrenaline rush and they love doing it but they like to get compensated and they need to pay for fuel and everything else," Cr Brennan said.

"So with a bounty, we're going to encourage them to bring a snout in and give them a bit of an incentive."

On properties across the Banana Shire, property owners are currently baiting pigs.

"Our rural officers are baiting all the time," Cr Brennan said.

"I think we did baiting up at Dean River last weeks for a lot of pigs.

"We have a lot of blokes coming down every week wanting to bait with the 1080 bait."

Cr Brennan intends to take his snout bounty proposition to an upcoming council meeting.