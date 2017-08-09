That's ex-paw-tionate: Why Yeppoon woman hasn't got dog insurance

YEPPOON'S Alex Bambling knows all about the cost of owning a pedigree dog.

Although, she hasn't gone to the financial extremes some French Bulldog owners have in the country.

A report on pricey pooches found Australians spend $18.9 billion a year on vet expenses, with pet insurance companies seeing a 8% increase in new clients in the past four years.

The RSPCA said that many pedigree dogs were vulnerable to genetic conditions and that vet expenses were dog owner's second largest household cost.

The report found that insuring a five-year-old French Bulldog would cost $1,397 per year.

This breed were the most expensive dog to insure outdoing Staffordshire Terriers and Labradors by $400.

Alex said she had not thought about getting her dog, Billie-Jean, insured but said the breed were prone to a lot of medical conditions.

"Frenchies can have a lot of breathing problems as well as joint and spinal problems," Alex said.

22-year-old Alex Bambling knows too well the cost of a pedigree pooch. Shayla Bulloch

"But it's important that they're bred correctly through a credible breeder to make these risks less likely."

Alex said that although she hasn't got pet insurance she understood there may be a time when a pricey vet bill comes.

"Eventually something will pop up and we would do the right thing but she's apart of our family so we are willing to pay whatever," she said.

Billie-Jean was lucky enough to be re-homed to Alex through family but she said the starting price for a quality French Bulldog was outstanding.

"They are anywhere between $3500-$6500 depending on the breeder and where they're sold," she said.

Although Billie-Jean could be high maintenance, Alex said she wouldn't have her any other way.

"We are so glad we got her, she has so much attitude and so much character but they are so stubborn," she said.