‘That’s our last bud’: Marijuana seized from upset druggie

Victoria Caroline Stanley pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 21 to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils that had been used. Picture: iStock

A homeless Rockhampton woman, living out of her car, became upset when police went to seize her “last bud” of marijuana.

Victoria Caroline Stanley, 34, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 21 to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils that had been used.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police approached a parked car at a bowls club on Glenmore Rd, Rockhampton, about 12.20pm on January 4.

Ms King said as police were speaking with Stanley and another woman, they saw a plastic bottle that was cut in half and filled with brown coloured liquid in the passenger footwell.

She said both women had become upset when police saw the item and said, “that’s our last bud”.

She said police searched the vehicle and seized the item, noting it smelt of burnt marijuana.

She said police also found a bowl containing less than 1g of marijuana in the back seat area.

The court heard Stanley was homeless and living out of her car at the time of the offending.

Stanley was fined $400 with criminal convictions recorded.

The item was forfeited to the Crown.