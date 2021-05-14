‘That’s pathetic’: AOC in ugly confrontation

Controversial Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has confronted left-wing Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the halls of the United States Congress, accusing her of supporting "terrorists".

Ms Greene, who represents a district in Georgia, has been in the headlines frequently since she was elected late last year. In February, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives stripped her of her committee assignments over her extreme views, including her belief in a number of outlandish conspiracy theories.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who represents a New York district, is a high profile member of the Democratic Party's progressive wing and an advocate for the Green New Deal, a climate change plan which seeks to curb America's greenhouse gas emissions.

Various versions of the Green New Deal have been around for years. None have ever been passed into law.

For a few months now, Ms Greene has been trying to get Ms Ocasio-Cortez to agree to a hold public debate on the subject, without success.

That was the context for their latest confrontation, which happened late on Wednesday afternoon US time as both women exited the House chamber.

Two reporters from The Washington Post witnessed the incident.

According to their account, Ms Greene shouted "Hey Alexandria!" twice, trying to get Ms Ocasio-Cortez's attention.

"When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her and asking why she supports antifa, loosely knit group of far-left activists, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labelling them 'terrorist' groups," The Post reports.

"Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her 'radical socialist' beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia."

"You don't care about the American people," yelled Ms Greene.

"Why do you support terrorists and antifa?"

At one point, Ms Ocasio Cortez turned and threw her hands up in the air in exasperation, but she did not stop to speak to Ms Greene.

The Democrat's office released a statement afterwards.

"Representative Greene tried to begin an argument with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and when Rep Ocasio-Cortez tried to walk away, Rep Greene began screaming and called Rep Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathiser," said spokeswoman Lauren Hitt.

"We hope leadership and the sergeant at arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all members and staff - especially as many offices are discussing reopening. One member has already been forced to relocate her office due to Rep Greene's attacks."

Ms Greene, for her part, spoke briefly to reporters outside the House chamber.

"She's a chicken, she doesn't want to debate the Green New Deal," she said.

"These members are cowards. They need to defend their legislation to the people. That's pathetic."

Today House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, described Ms Greene's behaviour as a "verbal assault" and suggested she could be investigated by the Ethics Committee.

"It's so beyond the pale of anything that is in keeping with bringing honour to the House," said Ms Pelosi.

"This is beneath the dignity of a person serving in the Congress of the United States and is a cause for trauma and fear among members, especially on the heels of an insurrection."

This is not the first time Ms Greene and Ms Ocasio-Cortez have come face-to-face. Last month, Ms Greene walked up to Ms Ocasio-Cortez on the floor of the House, trying to set up a debate. She posted about it on social media afterwards.

"If she chickens out, then she shows who she really is: a scared little girl that is pretty stupid and doesn't know anything about the economy or economics," Ms Greene said.

I’m glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal.



After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate.#MTGvsAOCpic.twitter.com/viuH5Uj0oD — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2021

Yesterday's incident was reminiscent of video footage from March of 2019, which showed Ms Greene haranguing school shooting survivor David Hogg on the streets of Washington.

Mr Hogg was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida when a gunman killed 17 people and injured 17 others. The teenager went on to become an advocate for stricter gun control laws.

Before she entered politics, Ms Greene expressed a belief that the Parkland shooting, and others, were staged to build support for gun restrictions.

The 2019 video, filmed by Ms Greene, was taken as Mr Hogg walked towards Congress, where he was meeting with politicians to lobby them. Ms Greene tailed him, calling him an "idiot" and accusing him of being "scripted".

"He is very trained. He's like a dog. He's completely trained. His demeanour, his reaction. Everything," she said, among other things.

Ms Greene walked back her support for the false flag conspiracy theory earlier this year, though she did not apologise.

As we mentioned earlier, Democrats in Congress stripped Ms Greene of her committee assignments in February, kicking her off both the Education and Labour Committee and the Budget Committee.

At issue is was her history of voicing support for political violence and conspiracy theories, including QAnon, whose central premise is that a cabal of Satan-worshipping paedophiles secretly control the government.

"There's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshipping paedophiles out, and I think we have the president to do it," Ms Greene said in a video uploaded to YouTube in 2017.

QAnon's adherents long believed that Donald Trump, while he was president, was on the cusp of ordering mass arrests and executions. The theory has obviously faded somewhat since he was replaced by Joe Biden.

As recently as 2019, Ms Greene was voicing support for the idea of executing prominent Democrats, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She also embraced Mr Trump's false claims that the election was stolen from him.

Originally published as 'That's pathetic': AOC in ugly confrontation