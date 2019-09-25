MEDAL HAUL: Katie Keohane won four medals at the Oceania Masters Athletics Championships in Mackay.

ATHLETICS: Experienced runner Katie Keohane set herself a goal when she turned 40 this year.

She wanted to represent her newly adopted country of Australia and win an athletics medal.

She dramatically exceeded those expectations this month, returning from the 2019 Oceania Masters Athletics Championships in Mackay with two gold and two silver medals.

The event is held every two years and attracts competitors from 15 Oceania Federation countries.

Keohane competed in the 40-44 years age group, winning her pet event, the 5000m, as well as the 1500m and taking silver in the 800m and 8km cross country.

“That’s the best thing I’ve ever achieved,” she said.

“They’re the first international medals I’ve ever won. They’ve been a long time coming because I’ve been running for a long time.

“It was amazing to represent Australia. I loved wearing the green and gold.

“I wasn’t too sure what to expect (in Mackay). Of course I wanted a medal of any colour but to come away with two gold and two silver was a great result.

“The event I really wanted to do well in was the 5000m.

“That was the first one up so when I won that I could relax a bit and enjoy the other three races a lot more.”

It was a significant achievement for Keohane who previously represented her birth country of Ireland at European and world championship level in duathlon.

Keohane has been “running for years” and in the last couple had been doing half marathons.

“In the last year I haven’t been able to do the amount of kilometres that I wanted to do and I kept getting injured,” she explains.

“Last November I decided I needed to do something different so thought I would try track and field.”

The switch proved a positive one, and has Keohane looking ahead to the next Oceania championships on Norfolk Island in 2021.

“It would be good to do it again,” she said.

“It was a good event, and it’s nice to be racing people in your age group rather than girls half your age.”

Keohane said she did not tell a lot of people that she was representing Australia in Mackay for fear of “jinxing it”.

She did have the support of partner Kane Williams and four-year-old son Jack who were there to cheer her home in each of her events.

Keohane’s impressive win in the 5000m set the tone for the rest of her championships.

“I looked up the list of the girls racing against me and I knew what times they were running,” she said.

“I knew my times previous had been a little bit faster so I just said I have to go out really hard and hopefully get a big enough lead at halfway so I could kind of relax into the race.

“That’s exactly what happened and I had at least a 200m lead at the end.”

Keohane loves running and finds it almost therapeutic.

“I run seven or eight times a week and try to get 70km a week done over six days.

“It is so simple. You don’t need any special equipment; you just need a pair of runners.

“You can do it anywhere and for any length of time and it’s all beneficial.

“Even if I didn’t race I would still run because it makes me feel good after it.”