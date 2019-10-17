Menu
Glenmore State High School Optiminds team Braedan lye year 5, Scarlett Lye year 4, Allen Bacalso year 6, Ryan Brookman year 6, Elannah March year 4, Jemima James year 6.
That’s the spirit and Glenmore’s got it

Jack Evans
17th Oct 2019 7:00 PM
A small band of Glenmore State School students have returned from Brisbane having been recognised among the country’s brightest at the national Opti-MINDS champion ships over the weekend.

Opti-MINDS is an inclusive team challenge where teams of seven partake in long-form challenges in science engineering, language literature, or social sciences.

The GSS team, consisting of Braedan Lye, Scarlett Lye, Allen Bacalso, Ryan Brookman, Elannah March and Jemima James represented the entire Rockhampton region after taking out a regional challenge earlier in the year.

The team’s success followed them down south, taking out the ‘Queensland State and National Spirit of Opti-MINDS Award’, considered to be the hardest award to win.

To win, GSS has to satisfy 12-point criteria including, being ‘unashamedly excellent’, celebrating excellence, and having fun and enjoying the challenge.

Mr Brookman and Ms James were both team leaders and they attributed Glenmore’s success to hard work and individual strengths.

“We just find something for everyone to do, and something they’re good at,” Mr Brookman said.

Linda Fury is the team’s teaching supervisor and accompanied them to Brisbane.

She said the group worked cohesively and overcame “differences of opinions”, hence their path to success.

In the team’s final showdown, they banded together to construct an operational hydraulic crane out of string, cardboard, and large syringes.

