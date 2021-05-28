The ‘18 seconds’ that devastated Victoria

A report from South Australia Health found Covid-19 transmission occurred in just 18 seconds in an Adelaide hotel, culminating in Victoria’s latest lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards

It took just 18 seconds in an Adelaide hotel to spark Victoria’s fourth lockdown in 15 months, after a new report revealed the likely cause of the Covid-19 leak.

The shock detail in South Australia Health’s report into a hotel quarantine leak that resulted in a Melbourne man getting infected and subsequently spreading the virus throughout the community is the latest in a long list of shortcomings in the nation’s quarantine program.

Victoria has entered a “circuit-breaker” seven-day lockdown, brought on after the cluster linked to the Adelaide hotel quarantine leak ballooned.

Four additional cases were reported on Friday.

A Melbourne man contracted the virus earlier this month after quarantining for two weeks at Adelaide’s Playford Hotel.

Victoria’s latest outbreak started when a Melbourne man contracted Covid-19 at the Playford Hotel. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards

According to a report by SA Health, tabled earlier this week, there were no “high-risk events or breaches” in prevention or control practices that could have led to the spread of Covid-19 throughout the hotel.

Instead, the cluster is believed to have emerged after two returned travellers staying in adjacent rooms opened their doors to collect their meals within a matter of minutes on May 3.

“On one occasion, Case B opened his room door to collect his meal, then 18 seconds later Case A opened his door to collect his meal,” the SA Health report read.

“This was during the time Case B was infectious but prior to staff knowing his positive Covid-19 status (he was subsequently moved to the dedicated medi-hotel).

“A similar situation was observed again, on the same day, with a time lapse of less than 12 months.

“Case B opening the door could have resulted in potentially contaminated corridor air either directly exposing Case A or forcing contaminated air into his room, particularly given Case B’s room was situated at the end of a corridor and the intervening time period may not have allowed exchange of fresh air to have occurred despite adequate ventilation levels in the corridor.”

Victorian Acting Premier James Merlino said an alternative to hotel quarantine could have prevented the latest cluster. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

Due to the camera angle, it was unclear from the review of the CCTV footage if both Case A and Case B wore a disposable surgical mask during these episodes of door opening, SA Health said.



SA chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said the Indian variant of the virus produced aerosols, and due to the two rooms being at the end of the corridor, there was less “change of air” that carried the tiny particles.

She said the investigation was “absolutely critical” to prevent the community from further leaks.

As Victorian Acting Premier James Merlino announced the lockdown on Thursday, he fired shots at the national quarantine program, reiterating a need for an alternative to hotel quarantine.

“If we had an alternative to hotel quarantine for this particular variant of concern, we would not be here today,” Mr Merlino said on Thursday.

“If we had the Commonwealth’s vaccine program effectively rolled out, we may well not be here today.”

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton announces new Covid lockdowns as infection rates rise. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said it was for the South Australian government to speak about what went wrong in the hotel, but that it was a problem seen often across the national system.

This is the 17th hotel quarantine leak in the country in the past six months.

“My understanding is that it is airborne transmission through the corridor, as we have seen too many times,” he said on Thursday.

“It happens when doors open in quick succession … That is something we have tried to mitigate in Victoria as much as possible.”

Originally published as The ‘18 seconds’ that devastated Victoria