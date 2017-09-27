The 4 big fashion brands set to open in CQ

An example of products available at Rocky's newest MIMCO store.

ICONIC fashion giants will soon call Rockhampton home after a flurry of store announcements sent the fashion community into a spin.

Global brand H&M have finally announced it's opening date after rumours swirled of it's arrival in the community sending local trend setters into overdrive.

The massive 2500m sq Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) store will open doors November 2 in what will become its first and only Central Queensland outlet.

The brand has become world renowned for its affordable on-trend fashion apparel and accessories, which it will soon offer from the heart of Stockland.

Stockland Group Executive John Schroder said the city's largest shopping centre is thrilled at the imminent arrival, which will add to the growing fashion offering at the North Rockhampton complex.

"It's great to see this international fashion brand investing in regional Queensland and we're proud to be able to support H&M as they move into this market," Mr Schroder said.

"We look forward to continuing to draw the biggest and best brands to Stockland Rockhampton with to maintain our lead as the number one shopping destination in the region."

Much-loved Melbourne brand MIMCO will also join the long list of fashion brands to take up residence at the city's largest complex.

The 90 sqm boutique will be located near H&M and boast an entire wall of it's iconic bags and shoes.

MIMCO has spread its luxury-designed products, known for their hint of quirk, to more than 100 locations across Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

In a move to explore more regional area, MIMCO decided on Rocky as a perfect fit for its newest store.

"Oh my God, goodbye money," was Yeppoon woman Ebony Boschen's first reaction at news the brand's shoes, purses and accessories would soon be within reach.

The new store will bridge the more than 1200km gap between the Townsville and next closest, Maroochydore stores.

The company were currently recruiting all local talent for the store opening scheduled to open early November.

Pyjama king Peter Alexander will also be coming to Rocky bedrooms in a matter of weeks.

In an exciting move for local sleepwear lovers, the iconic, world-renowned brand will open its new store on October 17.

Peter and the silhouette of his beloved sausage dog, the late Penny, have become staples in Australian bedrooms over the past 30 years.

But the love doesn't stop in the general public's boudoir.

Peter Alexander's website happily proclaims over the past 25 years, "well-known names such as Kylie Minogue, Salma Hayek, Toni Collette, Nicole Richie, the Hilton sisters and Lady Gaga have all been sleeping with Peter".

A team of six are expected to lead the Rockhampton store, with a dream-come-true retail manager job currently up for grabs.

The Just Group purchased the brand from its namesake and founder Peter Alexander in 2000.

It now boasts more than 80 retail stores within Australia and New Zealand, as well as an online business.

While it is most known for its luxurious, comfortable pyjamas, Peter Alexander also offers "aspirational and affordable" loungewear, daywear, homewear, footwear and giftware.

There openings follow a series of major investments and transformations at the centre, including the $6.6million, 250-seat dining precinct which opened July 2016.

Stockland Rockhampton has also lodged plans to the Rockhampton Regional Council for a $45 million extension of Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre to form an integrated entertainment and leisure precinct.

If approved, the redevelopment will see Stockland expand the adjacent cinema complex, add 11 new food and speciality retailers and 15 new car parking spaces taking the total to over 2,800.

Mr Schroder said the company was directed by customers' feedback to develop a "vibrant and inviting retail, entertainment and dining experience" for customers.

"Stockland is committed to the Rockhampton region and will continue to invest in the centre now and into the future," he said.

Known for it's bargain buys, thriving fashion label Ally will also make its move into Yeppoon next year.

A date is yet to be set on the official opening but the national brand posted to the online jobs board Seek looking for dedicated staff to join their on-trend team.

An Ally spokesperson said there were no other details available until a lease was signed but updates would be available as they come to light.

The new Ally Fashion store. Melanie Plane

Starting in 2011, the New South Wales based company have continued to grow across the nation and secured Yeppoon as it's next home.

With a number of local store closures on the Capricorn Coast, this mega move is a positive step in the small town's community.