The 5 ghost stories that still haunt Rockhampton

Amber Hooker
| 3rd May 2017 5:05 PM
The ghost of a chambermaid who died in the 1800s is said to still haunt the halls of the Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton, pictured here in 1948. State Library of Queensland

A TOWN of sin, sorrow and sweat.

Rockhampton garnered this reputation during the 1800s, when gold mining at Mount Morgan spurred violence throughout the city.

Little Quay St, now known as Quay Lane, bore witness to some of these acts as it was the main thoroughfare between the 19th Century opium and drinking dens.

In the centuries to follow, tales of murder and tragedy have erupted throughout the Rockhampton region's sordid past, making way for what one former ghost hunter calls "high-power paranormal activity”.

Local haunts bear witness to some of these tragedies, and to this day locals swear the victims' spirits remain.

Ahead of famous clairvoyant Rayleen Kable's Rockhampton "ghost hunt”, we take a look at five Central Queensland ghost stories.

CRITERION HOTEL, ROCKHAMPTON:

The Criterion Hotel remains an iconic building on Rockhampton's riverbank. Pictured here circa 1873. A chambermaid who died in the 1800s is said to still haunt the hotel. Captioned: The hotel was originally the Bush Inn, erected in 1857 by Richard Atkinson Parker. In 1862 the hotel was acquired by John Ward and named the Criterion.

CREEPY chills and mysterious cold breezes once had owner Ryan Turnbull hoping to oust the riverbank pub's resident ghost.

It is rumoured a chambermaid who died in the 1800s is haunting the historic building; her apparition has been seen in doorways and at the ends of guest beds.

Staff working late hours have claimed to hear the disembodied footsteps, doors rattling and "ghostly voices” at the hotel.

WALTER REID CULTURAL CENTRE, ROCKHAMPTON:

The Walter Reid established this store in Quay Street, Rockhampton, in 1894. In recent times, motorists have reported seeing the appiration of a man dressed in old-fashioned clothing. Pictured captioned "The new premises of Messrs Walter Reid & Co., Ltd."

THIS historic former warehouse is rumoured to house a resident spook.

Passing motorists claim to have seen a man dressed in an old-fashioned suit, standing on the stairs in front of the building.

He is said to fade away as they approach.

LAKES CREEK HOTEL, KOONGAL:

The Lakes Creek Hotel in Koongal is said to be haunted. Pictured is owner Charlene Sim. Allan Reinikka

A MAN believed to have been murdered in the stables behind the motel is believed to haunt this pub, just outside Rockhampton city.

Said to be named "Gideon”, he has been seen in the hotel since the early 1980s.

His room is said to be "unnaturally cold” all year round, and so it remains vacant.

LEICHARDT HOTEL, MOUNT MORGAN:

Andrew Adam at the Leichhardt Hotel in Mount Morgan, which is said to be one of the most haunted places in Queensland. Chris Ison ROK281011cleichhardt1

SAID to be one of the most haunted buildings in Queensland, this Mount Morgan pub is believed to have eight known ghosts.

A ghost dog, "Old Ma” and a practical joker ghost are among the spiritual entourage; their presence well known throughout the historic gold mining town.

One apparition seen is a lady in white drifting through the hallways.

It is said if the door is unlocked, it will "lock itself” before she vanishes.

A man believed to have been killed during a fight in the late 19th Century is said to haunt the games room in the eastern end of the hotel and verandah.

"Old Ma”, the former owner, has been seen in the dining room and watching over the cleaners in the laundry. She fades when approached.

The practical joker ghost has been known to move luggage around the rooms of guests.

A ghostly shadow is said to push and prod people on the stairs before running away late at night or in the early hours of the morning.

A man in a chef's outfit, who has appeared to guests dressed either in that outfit or in a dinner suit.

DULULU HOTEL, BANANA SHIRE:

Exterior view of the Dululu Hotel, Dululu. The fiture of a friendly man wearing a stockman's hat is said to haunt the Banana Shire pub.Caption: Behind the hotel building can be seen small two residential buildings, both of which have corrugated galvanised iron tanks. To the right of the hotel is a commercial building that has a petrol pump out the front.

A FRIENDLY man in a stockman's hat is said to vanish and appear suddenly around the bar area of the hotel.

