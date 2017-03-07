35°
Community

The 5 homes that show buyers are 'spoilt for choice'

Amber Hooker
| 7th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
8 Mary St, The Range sold for $256,500 on February 6.
8 Mary St, The Range sold for $256,500 on February 6. RP Data

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POSITIVE sentiment around the Rockhampton region's economy could see first home buyers competing with investors in the residential market once again.

Herron Todd White's March Month in Review stated while both had traditionally been active in the same market, investors had limited activity in the region as rents weakened in the wake of the mining downturn and weakened capital growth.

The independent property valuer predicts the race to secure affordable homes will pick up in the medium term given the positive start to 2017.

The report said those looking to enter the market are "spoilt for choice”, particularly in older, established areas of Rockhampton.

Two-bedroom, one-bathroom homes out of flood areas start from about $150,000, though HTW do note they "often require work to enhance appeal”.

"If first home buyers have a bit more backing, around $300,000 will see a high set circa 1970 chamfer board in popular north Rockhampton suburbs such as Frenchville and Norman Gardens as a good start,” the report stated.

"Alternatively, a Queenslander in Allenstown or Wandal is also a good option. Gracemere provides affordable, modern housing with on ground brick, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom homes ranging from $215,000 to $285,000.”

HTW say the positive start to 2017 is unlikely to trigger any significant developer activity for first home owner product as the "current supply needs to be taken up first”.

"It is recommended that first home buyers research the market prior to committing and be prepared for capital growth to be a long term goal as it is unlikely that the rapid growth seen in the last up-cycle will be repeated in the short to medium term,” the report states.

FIVE RECENT SALES IN THE ROCKHAMPTON REGION:

1. 35 Heath St, Wandal: Built in 1940, this 2 bed, 1 bath house on a 405m sq block sold for $250K on March 1.

35 Heat St, Wandal sold for $250,000 on March 1.
35 Heat St, Wandal sold for $250,000 on March 1. RP Data

2. 31 Goodson St, West Rockhampton: Built in 1960, this 2 bed, 1 bath house on a 660m sq block sold for $142,500 on February 9.

31 Goodson St, West Rockhampton sold for $142,500 on February 9.
31 Goodson St, West Rockhampton sold for $142,500 on February 9. RP Data

3. 8 Mary St, The Range: Built in 1979, this 3 bed, 1 bath house on a 911m sq block sold for $256,500 on February 6. This home even comes complete with a spa.

4. 4 Pamela Court, Gracemere: Built in 2011, this 4 bed, 2 bath house on a 795m sq block sold for $272K on February 10.

4 Pamela Court, Gracemere sold for $272,000 on February 10.
4 Pamela Court, Gracemere sold for $272,000 on February 10. RP Data

5. 409 Dean St, Frenchville: Built in 1963, this 3 bed, 1 bath home on a 640m sq block sold for $222K on February 16.

409 Dean St, Frenchville sold for $222,000 on February 16.
409 Dean St, Frenchville sold for $222,000 on February 16. RP Data
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  herron todd white property real estate residential market rockhampton

Just In

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Irukandji victim: 'Felt like my whole body was broken'

Irukandji victim: 'Felt like my whole body was broken'

The 18-year-old had the misfortunate run-in with the small, but very dangerous stinger on Great Keppel Island

Labels may stop our farmers from being milked dry

Dairy farmers have welcomed new effects test legislation.

Dairy industry "no longer profitable”.

How Gonski funding is making a difference to Rocky students

The Gonski bus stops at Berserker Street State School, where funding has made a difference to student outcomes. The bus will continue to tour Central Queensland this week before heading back to Canberra.

Rocky principal says long-term outcomes outweigh program cost

Falls after driest summer

Rain for March to date shows Biloela falls.

Bilo and Thangool record more than 40mm in a weekend downpour

Local Partners

Kira-Lee shares love for childcare in Livingstone Shire's Women's Week project

Livingstone Shire Council launched the event to highlight the challenges, successes and motivations of some of our regions amazing local women.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Drugs in underwear man's one way ticket to jail

Ashley Ryan Williams was jailed after police found various illicit and prescription drugs in his underwear earlier this month.

Two types of erectile dysfunction medications were among drugs found

Watch search and rescue exercise on Capricorn Coast today

Yeppoon Coast Guard tows a boat back to Rosslyn Bay from Finlays Reef on Thursday, April 23.Photo contributed.

Insight into the Coast Guard's life

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

What's on across the region this weekend

Underground Opera is returning for it's 10th year with a string of shows, coming to Rockhampton from March 3 - 5,

Wide range of events for all ages and interests

‘Are you kidding me Channel 7?’

Why viewers are fuming over Bride and Prejudice.

Married At First Sight bride confronts sleazy groom

Cheryl confronts Andrew after finding out he trashed her behind her back.

Cheryl found out Andrew had been trashing her behind her back.

Fiery cousins lose MKR cook-off

Caitie and Demi won the sudden death cook-off and are into the next round of MKR, which begins tomorrow.

Lama and Sarah eliminated after losing cook-off to Caitie and Demi.

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

Adele performs at The Gabba

“They’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me,’’ Adele screams

Emma Watson fires back over 'topless' photo shoot

The 26-year-old actress wore a cleavage-baring bolero

'Heroic' country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys' rant

Sean and Simon are hating it.

FANS praise Sean and Simon from Married At First Sight.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Fantastic Family Home With Shed In Kawana!

10 Mcilwraith Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 2 $315,000

Priced to sell, this fantastic Property, perfectly positioned in a great central location on 708m2, with 2 bay shed, is just brilliant for 1st Home Buyers...

Stunning Brick Family Home With Pool and Shed In Frenchville!

129 Mitchell Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

Wow-what a Sensational and Unique Family Home showcasing fabulous ultra modern decore, immaculate presentation, a fantastic tranquil setting and 8.5kw of solar...

I HAVE A BORE! I HAVE EVERYTHING U NEED! $230,000

62 Donovan Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 3 $228,000

This property is exciting, it is extremely affordable, it has everything that you need and it has its own bore. Built in a well-established, popular street in...

BEST BUY $139,000!!!

12 Rosedale Street, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 ... $139,000

Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 First Home Buyers Grant!!! Parkhurst is now certainly one of the more popular...

For Sale / For Lease Classic Gable, Furnished Professional Offices, Rockhampton CBD

161 Kent Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial On offer is a beautifully refurbished two bedroom plus two sleepouts, Gable ... $275,000 (Lease...

On offer is a beautifully refurbished two bedroom plus two sleepouts, Gable home that has been converted into furnished Professional Offices. Situated just four...

Leased Commercial Office with National Tenant

173 Berserker Street, Berserker 4701

Commercial This stand alone office has been meticulously and tastefully renovated and fit ... $325,000 + GST

This stand alone office has been meticulously and tastefully renovated and fit out to suit a small professional business, boasting phenomenal exposure to passer by...

Potential, Price and Position!

155 Wooster Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $199,000

Don't miss out on this opportunity! First time offered to the market is this low maintenance home situated in Berserker, with only walking distance to local shops...

Prime Frenchville Position with Views

25 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $487,000

Unmistakably one of the most sought after positions in Frenchville this double story brick and tiled residence will meet all those family requirements if you are...

Just Perfect

115 Canning Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 1 $276,000

This wonderful home is all about position and location, ideal if you are working up at the hospitals, Grammar Schools, or anywhere over the south side. This 3...

In-ground Pool, Solar Power Low Maintenance Home

134 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 4 $330,000

Great value here if you are looking for dual living, a large 10 metre in-ground pool, and a large yard for all the family to enjoy. Other features include, 3...

Selling $1.95 million in one month in CQ

Michael Millers

'And it is just the time of the year really, to be honest.'

The 5 homes that show buyers are 'spoilt for choice'

8 Mary St, The Range sold for $256,500 on February 6.

Competition heating up in Rockhampton residential market

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

FOR SALE: Iconic Rocky CBD structure hits the market

Rockhampton's old post office. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

The state heritage listed building will be sold at auction in April.

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!