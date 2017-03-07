The 5 homes that show buyers are 'spoilt for choice'

POSITIVE sentiment around the Rockhampton region's economy could see first home buyers competing with investors in the residential market once again.

Herron Todd White's March Month in Review stated while both had traditionally been active in the same market, investors had limited activity in the region as rents weakened in the wake of the mining downturn and weakened capital growth.

The independent property valuer predicts the race to secure affordable homes will pick up in the medium term given the positive start to 2017.

The report said those looking to enter the market are "spoilt for choice”, particularly in older, established areas of Rockhampton.

Two-bedroom, one-bathroom homes out of flood areas start from about $150,000, though HTW do note they "often require work to enhance appeal”.

"If first home buyers have a bit more backing, around $300,000 will see a high set circa 1970 chamfer board in popular north Rockhampton suburbs such as Frenchville and Norman Gardens as a good start,” the report stated.

"Alternatively, a Queenslander in Allenstown or Wandal is also a good option. Gracemere provides affordable, modern housing with on ground brick, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom homes ranging from $215,000 to $285,000.”

HTW say the positive start to 2017 is unlikely to trigger any significant developer activity for first home owner product as the "current supply needs to be taken up first”.

"It is recommended that first home buyers research the market prior to committing and be prepared for capital growth to be a long term goal as it is unlikely that the rapid growth seen in the last up-cycle will be repeated in the short to medium term,” the report states.

FIVE RECENT SALES IN THE ROCKHAMPTON REGION:

1. 35 Heath St, Wandal: Built in 1940, this 2 bed, 1 bath house on a 405m sq block sold for $250K on March 1.

35 Heat St, Wandal sold for $250,000 on March 1. RP Data

2. 31 Goodson St, West Rockhampton: Built in 1960, this 2 bed, 1 bath house on a 660m sq block sold for $142,500 on February 9.

31 Goodson St, West Rockhampton sold for $142,500 on February 9. RP Data

3. 8 Mary St, The Range: Built in 1979, this 3 bed, 1 bath house on a 911m sq block sold for $256,500 on February 6. This home even comes complete with a spa.

4. 4 Pamela Court, Gracemere: Built in 2011, this 4 bed, 2 bath house on a 795m sq block sold for $272K on February 10.

4 Pamela Court, Gracemere sold for $272,000 on February 10. RP Data

5. 409 Dean St, Frenchville: Built in 1963, this 3 bed, 1 bath home on a 640m sq block sold for $222K on February 16.