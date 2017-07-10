23°
The 81-year-old who would 'shoot any dogs' on spot

10th Jul 2017 4:50 PM
Hunting shotguns on haystack while halt during sunrise, soft focus on shutgun butt. Main focus is on breech block
Hunting shotguns on haystack while halt during sunrise, soft focus on shutgun butt. Main focus is on breech block splendens

A DULULU man received quite the fright while looking for his dog on his property.

As he approached his boundary fence, he noticed his elderly neighbour at the gate, armed with a rifle.

While the elderly neighbour, 81-year-old Richard Stachowicz, did not use the weapon in a threatening manner, however he did vow to shoot any dogs that came onto his property.

Concerned, the Dululu man took pictures of Stachowicz along the fence line as evidence and informed police.

A search warrant was issued and police found two rifles, ammunition and a shotgun, hidden on his property.

They were not locked away and could be accessed easily.

Stachowicz, who has since been issued an adult guardian, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning to three counts: one of unlawful possession a firearm, failure to secure firearms correctly and driving on a suspended license from separate incident.

The court heard Stachowicz say the guns were for his own protection and that they have been stored like that for 20 years.

He said he was worried about a "large number of people” using the free camping service near his home on Byrant St.

Magristrate Catherine Benson took into account his early guilty plea and clean record in her sentence.

He was placed on a good behaviour bond and fined $150 for the traffic offence.

The weapons and ammunition were seized.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland crime dululu firearms rockhampton rockhampton magistrates court

