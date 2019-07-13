Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Construction generic. 20 FEB 2018
Construction generic. 20 FEB 2018 TREVOR VEALE
News

The Act allowing subbies to access withheld payments faster

Jack Evans
by
13th Jul 2019 12:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than $18.2million in disputed payments was awarded to unpaid building and construction workers in less than six months since changes took effect to make adjudication easier for subbies.

Since February, 124 adjudication decisions have been handed down under the Building Industry Fairness (Security of Payment) Act 2017, which implemented several measures to ensure everyone in the building industry was paid in full and on time.

QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett said adjudication was a dispute resolution process that helped contractors get the money they were owed and was more time and cost-effective than going to court.

"Adjudication is now simpler than ever for those with payments in dispute, with every invoice automatically recognised as a payment claim," MrBassett said.

"Already we've seen 71 claimants successfully use adjudication to recoup money owed to them.

"The amounts claimed range from $400 to multi-millions of dollars, the highest awarded was more than $8.7million.

"Decisions for adjudication take 21 days on average for a standard claim, which means contractors see their money a lot sooner than if they were to take their claim to court.

"We are serious about ensuring everyone in the building and construction industry is paid, in full and on time, every time.

"Fulfilling this mission will provide peace of mind to the quarter of a million Queenslanders who make a living in the sector."

The QBCC took compliance action against two civil construction companies that withheld more than $72,000 from subcontractors,

QBCC issued the first fines for the BIF Act offence of failing to provide a payment schedule.

Victorian company DC Constructions was fined after it failed to supply a payment schedule to Young Plumbing and Excavations for pipeline construction at Coopers Plains worth $20,600.

The second to be fined was Western Downs company Goodland Field Services which failed to provide a payment schedule for $52,100 owed to Poly Pipe Solutions for works at the Botanic Parklands in Chinchilla.

Both companies were fined $1305.50 each and all of the disputed amounts have since been paid to the claimants.

Further information on the new security of payment laws can be found at https://qbcc.build/sop

disputed payments qbcc save our subbies subbies
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rosenberg gears up for first tilt at hill sprint

    premium_icon Rosenberg gears up for first tilt at hill sprint

    Motor Sports 'I'm the new boy on the block so I'm just going to take it steady'

    NAIDOC 2019 celebrations focus on a shared future

    premium_icon NAIDOC 2019 celebrations focus on a shared future

    News Phone the Listening Line to have your say on Voice. Treaty. Truth.

    ROAD OPEN: Three cars involved in an incident on Tanby Rd

    premium_icon ROAD OPEN: Three cars involved in an incident on Tanby Rd

    Breaking Two patients are currently being transported

    Pink cheese sends Rocky gourmands a bit nuts

    premium_icon Pink cheese sends Rocky gourmands a bit nuts

    News Bastille Day platters walking out the door at Archer Cottage