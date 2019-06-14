The Adani answers you must know

THIS week's approval of Adani's controversial Carmichael Coal Mine has been met with a flurry of questions from the community.

The Daily Mercury heard the calls and has endeavoured to answer some of your most pressing queries around the project - from jobs, to how to apply for one and lingering environmental concerns.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE PROJECT?

Adani is ramping up preparations in the coming days to make way for construction on the project, its chief executive Lucas Dow says.

Its focus will now shift to finalising contracts, mobilising equipment, recruitment and completing inductions.

"These preparatory actions will enable us to then start construction activities including fencing, bridge and road upgrades, water management and civil earthworks on the mine site. The level of construction activity will then steadily increase over the coming weeks,” Mr Dow said.

Work starts at Carmichael mine: Adani has captured work underway at its Carmichael mine site.

Adani has released footage and images of work starting at the site after approvals were finalised this week.

Activities such as bridge reinforcement works are now under way.

HOW MANY JOBS POST-CONSTRUCTION?

Adani has estimated between 800 and 1500 operational jobs will be provided at the Carmichael project.

It based this estimate off job numbers for operational open cut coal mines of a similar size in Queensland.

"When the Carmichael mine enters operation, we expect it to require a similar amount of operational roles,” an Adani spokeswoman said.

Australia Institute, as well as others, has questioned the accuracy of Adani's jobs figures, stating only 4.3 per cent of north Queenslanders were employed in the coal industry.

The mining giant has also stated the project will deliver 1500 direct and 6750 indirect jobs during ramp up and construction, with Rockhampton and Townsville the primary hubs for employment.

"We remain committed to Townsville and Rockhampton as the primary hubs of employment for the Carmichael project, with regions such as the Whitsunday, Isaac, Central Highlands, Mackay, Charters Towers and Gladstone regions also benefiting from work packages for our project,” a spokeswoman said.

HOW DO I GET A JOB AT THE MINE?

Those hoping to get a foot in the door at Adani can apply via its jobs portal.

The roles already available include:

Environment officer

Land & Interface coordinator

Environmental adviser - mining

Contracts administrator - mine

Structural supervisor

Senior structural superintendent

Construction supervisor - mine

Track engineer

Area manager

Track package manager

Procurement manager

Construction jobs and operational positions will be advertised via the portal as soon as they become available, but make sure you get in quick - it's estimated 19,000 people have already applied for jobs expected over the next two years.

HOW MANY TONNES PER YEAR WILL BE EXPORTED?

The Carmichael project will be a 10 million tonne per annum mine and 200km railway, Adani says.

WHAT ABOUT ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS?

Following concerns the mine would further impact a threatened bird species, Adani was required to provide a Black-Throated Finch plan, approved by the Environment Department last month.

The Indian miner was cleared of its last environmental hurdle this week - its groundwater management plan - on stringent conditions.

Conservation groups have slammed the approval, saying the mine could destroy groundwater dependent ecosystems at a time of water scarcity.

Speaking in Queensland Parliament today, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she was "determined” to ensure Adani delivered on its promise to look after the environment.