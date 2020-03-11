The areas where you’re likely to have your car stolen in CQ

In the past six months, there have been 202 cases of unlawful use of a motor vehicle in Rocky and surrounds.

QUEENSLAND Police Service data has revealed the worst streets for car theft in the greater Rockhampton region.

Using the data, it can be determined where, when and how often crimes involving the unlawful use of a motor vehicle are committed in the region.

In the past six months, police have charged people with 202 unlawful use of a motor vehicle offences, with 154 of those committed in Rockhampton City.

Unlawful use of a motor vehicle is the second least common crime committed in the region, with theft being the most common and weapons act offences being the least.

The data shows most charges are handed down around 10pm and midnight, with the latter having a higher average offence count.

As for the most common day, police charge on average 36 offenders every Monday, 34 on Thursdays and 33 on Fridays.

The data shows you are most likely to have your car stolen between 2-10pm on a Friday or between 10pm-6am on a Saturday.

A 'heatmap' representing the intensity of unlawful use of a vehicle across Rockhampton.

Monthly figures show unlawful use of a motor vehicle on the decline after peaking at 48 in December. There were 24 charges laid in September, October and November, before peaking in December and slowly declining with 38 offences in January, 35 in February and so far in March, only 9 charges.

The worst area for unlawful use of a motor vehicle in the region is near the Northside Plaza Shopping Centre, Musgrave St.

There have been four offences there in the past six months.

Four offences have been recorded on Alexandra St, Kawana, and three on Yaamba Rd/Queen Elizabeth Dr.

As for ‘hot spots’ on the south side of town, three offences have been recorded on George St, three were recorded on Weinholt Ln, Allenstown, and three were also recorded on Patrick St, Allenstown.

Outside of Rockhampton, 20 offences involving unlawful use of a motor vehicle were committed in Yeppoon, 18 were committed in Gracemere, five were committed in Mount Morgan and three were committed in Emu Park.

