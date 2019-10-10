The Bachelor’s Abbie reveals her guilt over abortion

THE Bachelor runner-up Abbie Chatfield has revealed her discomfort at being asked about her desire to have children stemmed from having an abortion nine months before filming the reality series.

The controversial Bachelorette from Brisbane was repeatedly probed about whether she was ready to start a family with Bachelor Matt Agnew on the Channel 10 dating show, and when she couldn't give a straight answer was accused of chasing fame rather than a future with him.

Brisbane’s Abbie Chatfield, runner-up on The Bachelor, has opened up about having an abortion. Picture: Liam Kidston

Speaking to the Shameless podcast on Thursday, Chatfield opened up about the guilt she felt after aborting a child in March last year, which she disclosed to Agnew during a single date.

"I think at that time I felt very guilty for saying I wanted kids because I aborted one," Chatfield told Shameless, adding that she was sobbing on a bed in the foetal position after telling Agnew.

"(It was) bringing it up with Matt, being embarrassed, being ashamed, being scared that he would think of me differently, as well as being so exhausted of having to explain why I hadn't said whether I wanted kids to these girls."

"I hadn't said that I didn't but I wasn't being like 'I can't wait to have babies' because nine months before I had aborted one and I felt guilty."

"I whispered it to him and his producer didn't hear me and said 'Abbie you're going to have to say it out loud'. And then I turned around and looked dead in the camera and said 'I had a f------ abortion last year'."

Abbie was left heartbroken after making the final two of The Bachelor.

Chatfield said she was in a "deep depression" for three weeks after having the procedure, during which her boyfriend at the time told her she "wasn't fun anymore".

"(He) was literally the worst. He went out the night I had my abortion, because he wanted to be the boys and have a few drinks even though I was holding onto his shirt saying please don't leave me," she said.

She said despite "begging producers" not to include her abortion on the show, which they accepted, she had since decided to speak publicly about it.

"The Bachelor is just this perfect women on this perfect show and everything is happy and great and you're falling in love and it's just easy stuff but it's not easy," she said.

"I just want people to know a lot of women have abortions. And whether you know they have abortions or not it's OK. I don't want people to feel ashamed for that or feel internal shame."

Has this story raised issue for you? Help is available.