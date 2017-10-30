The backdrops couples love for Rockhampton weddings

Brigid Simeoni is the news director The Queensland Times, dedicated to delivering the latest news to our readers in the Ipswich region. She manages a team of journalists and is passionate about stories that impact the local community. Brigid has also worked as a sub-editor and court reporter during her eight years at the QT. If you have a news story, give Brigid a call or send her an email.

COUPLES tying the knot in the beef capital are saying 'I do' to rustic settings, gorgeous gardens and water backdrops for their special day.

There were more than 400 weddings across the region last year and Rockhampton celebrant Sherry Davidson said people were looking for locations with photo potential.

"It's coming back to your photos - it's all about the background,” she said.

Ms Davidson said she was seeing a mix of beach weddings and events with a natural, rural aesthetic - some using hay bales instead of chairs.

"People are aiming for the rustic look,” she said.

With 139, Central Rockhampton had the highest number of nuptials in 2016, Queensland Births, Deaths and Marriages figures showed.

The second most popular suburb was Yeppoon, where 103 couples said their vows, followed by 40 in Emerald.

Seaside location Cooee Bay was another favourite with 22 weddings.

Ms Davidson said some couples were opting for barefoot ceremonies on the area's beautiful beaches.

"It's definitely the appeal of the beach,” Ms Davidson said.

Ms Davidson said the Botanic Gardens in Rockhampton was in demand because of its convenient parking and photo options, as well as Henderson Park.

"We normally perform the ceremony on the banks of the creek and you've got that water background again.”

Another of the city's celebrants, Jessica Harney, said locations with garden settings had huge appeal.

"Most of mine have been with that greenery with the water nearby,” she said, also listing the Botanic Gardens as a local favourite.

"There's the Japanese Gardens or an open green space with the water behind them so that's a lovely background,” she said.

She said couples were hiring vintage-style furniture and organising outdoor bars to add that "special touch” to the event.

An expert reveals: Style sins wedding guests should avoid

DON'T flash too much flesh, avoid cream at all costs and if in doubt, it's better to be overdressed than underdressed.

Wedding guests can get it horribly wrong, wardrobe-wise - and with spring ceremonies cropping up on social calendars, a manners maven says it pays to avoid standing out for the wrong reasons.

Etiquette expert Anna Musson, of The Good Manners Company, said guests should always dress to impress.

"Dressing down is disrespectful; it says you can't be bothered,” she said.

Ms Musson said it was essential to observe the dress code and not show too much skin.

"It's about the bride and groom and everything should be drawing attention to them and not drawing attention away from them,” she said.

MIND YOUR MANNERS: An etiquette expert says wedding guests should never ask to swap tables at the reception. iStock

"If you're wearing a backless playsuit, that's drawing attention to you.”

Her style don'ts for guests include denim, black and anything white or cream (strictly reserved for the bride).

She also recommended keeping shoulders covered at a day event and following the guide of the fancier the dress code, the longer the skirt length.

Dress codes can be a minefield, so if you are unsure what footwear is appropriate for a "beach chic” theme, she suggests clarifying beforehand instead of assuming thongs are acceptable.

"Check with the parents or the maid of honour; don't go to bride and groom as they have a lot on their plate,” she said.

Once you have your attire sorted, she advises guests to avoid tacky behaviour such as asking if you can bring a plus one, getting drunk, complaining or requesting to swap tables at the reception.

It is also preferable to wait for the newlyweds to leave before making an exit.

"It's bad form to leave before the hosts.” -NewsRegional

WEDDING SEASON

The most popular times to get married during the year are spring and autumn - in November and March.

June and July are the least popular months for weddings.

56% of weddings take place on Saturdays.

15% of weddings take place on Sundays.

Source: McCrindle 2015 Marriages and Weddings Report