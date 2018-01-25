The Bangarangs celebrate maiden T20 title win

T20 CHAMPS: The Bangarangs (back row, from left) David Buchanan, Terry Tummon, Scott Harris, Justin Carlos, Brett Cagney, Alex Grundy, Tom Hackett; and (front, from left) Paul Van Moorsel, Paul Thompson, Angelo Conway and Terry Wreghitt celebrate their grand final win.

T20 CHAMPS: The Bangarangs (back row, from left) David Buchanan, Terry Tummon, Scott Harris, Justin Carlos, Brett Cagney, Alex Grundy, Tom Hackett; and (front, from left) Paul Van Moorsel, Paul Thompson, Angelo Conway and Terry Wreghitt celebrate their grand final win. CONTRIBUTED

CRICKET: The Bangarangs saved their best for last to claim their maiden Frenchville Sports Club Corporate T20 title.

The talented outfit lifted the trophy after scoring a nine-run win over Jolt Bakery Cafe in an entertaining grand final at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground on Sunday night.

They were confident heading into the decider after producing one of their best performances of the season to cruise past CQ Water Services in Saturday's semi.

The first-placed Jolt booked its grand final berth with a win over Hospital on Friday night.

It was a case of second time lucky for The Bangarangs, who were beaten in last year's grand final by CQ Water Services.

Captain Angelo Conway said it was a real team effort, and the win capped another enjoyable season.

"We knew we would have a good game on our hands against Jolt. They've got a very experienced team and a good squad of players,” he said.

"It ended up being a really close game but they're the type of games you want to play because they're the most satisfying to win.”

The Bangarangs batted first and scored 127, thanks largely to Conway and Terry Tummon, who combined for an 80-run partnership.

In reply, Jolt finished at 4-118 from its 20 overs.

Conway said it was a solid effort from The Bangarangs' bowling attack.

"Our aim was to really restrict their runs and bowl to our field and we were able to do that,” he said.

"With two overs to go they needed 24 to win. We managed to bowl quite a tight second-last over and they needed 19 off the last which was always going to be pretty tough to get.”

Conway praised the competition format and said The Bangarangs would be back to defend their title.

"It's been another great season for us,” he said.

"I think our success came down to the fact that in every game a different player stood up and took the reins. We didn't rely on one or two individuals to make the runs or take the wickets.”