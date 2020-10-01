The Bavarian opening date revealed as 50 jobs up for grabs

3D renders of The Bavarian, Rockhampton, planned to open in November 2020.

AN OPENING date for Rockhampton’s newest restaurant, The Bavarian, has been pencilled in for Monday November 9.

Due to construction uncertainties, this could change but all signs are pointing to an on-track opening.

The company behind the business, Rockpool Dining Group, announced in June it would be opening the German restaurant and bar at the former Sizzle site at Stockland Rockhampton.

Since then, construction has been in full swing, transforming the site with a huge new building that will fit 490 guests.

The premises will have booth seating, smaller table formats, cushioned chairs, and smaller, cosier dining zones.

Design features will include alpine stone walls and timber finishes, a custom designed vintage beer barrel wall interspersed with Bavarian logos painted in liquid gold, and a magnificent beer stein chandelier holding more than 500 1-litre glass steins suspended above the bar.

The Bavarian’s diverse menu will offer something for everyone, including classic dishes such as its legendary crispy pork knuckle, crackling pork belly, classic German sausages and schnitzels, lighter bites, build-your-own salads and pub-inspired burgers and chicken wings.

There will be 20 beers on tap including imported favourites Löwenbräu, Spaten, Franziskaner, Stiegl and Hofbräu and local Aussie craft brews.

The Bavarian Rockhampton will also boast 30 large-screen TVs for live sports, pub-style burgers, wings and bar bites, and a line-up of local craft brews.

The curved beer will accommodate for 230 guests.

It was previously reported the construction would employ 50 tradespeople and professionals.

Chief executive officer Thomas Pash said the construction was coming along nicely.

The store will join other Queensland venues in Brisbane, Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Mackay.

“We can’t wait to get to know the Rockhampton community,” Mr Pash said.

Grand opening plans are to be finalised closer to the date and it is promised it will be a “fun and family-friendly” event.

The business is to support 50 full-time and casual positions.

Advertising has already begun for the permanent roles which include assistant restaurant manager, head chef, sous chef and chef de partie

“We’ve had a small number of applicants so far, which is in line with recruitment we have undertaken for other new restaurants,” Mr Pash said.

“It’s early days, as our recruitment only started two weeks ago and still has quite some time to run.

“From past experience opening The Bavarian restaurants across the country, awareness tends to pick up closer to opening, which is when we receive more applications.

“Over the past few months we have been recruiting for roles in Sydney and Perth and JobSeeker hasn’t been an issue for us.”

Recruitment for the casual positions are expected to begin three to four weeks before the opening. This will include bartenders, hosts and waitstaff.

To apply for jobs rockpooldininggroup.com.au/hospitality-jobs/

