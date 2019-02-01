'The Beast' is back at Yeppoon Triathlon Festival

Competitors stride into action at the 2018 Yeppoon Triathlon Festival.

TRIATHLON: Race organiser Glenn Skinner is hoping that entries will top 400 for the 2019 Yeppoon Triathlon Festival.

The stage is set for another big weekend of action on July 20 and 21, with triathlon events for all ages.

The Kraken 102 will again be the marquee race of the festival, the gruelling event consisting of a 2km ocean swim, an 80km cycle and a 20km run.

Aptly dubbed "The Beast”, it will kick-start Sunday's race program which also includes sprint (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run) and enticer distance (300m, 10km cycle, 2.5km run) triathlons.

Saturday is focused on fun for the young brigade, with junior coaching clinics, a kids aquathlon (ages seven to 13) and kids duathlon (ages three to four).

There will also be a corporate duathlon, which is a social, mixed gender event.

Registration is now open and with early bird discounts on offer, Skinner said there was no better time to commit to the event.

"The Yeppoon Triathlon Festival is a weekend of entertainment set to challenge and excite,” he said.

"The race formats are the same but this year the longest race will start first and the shorter races will start once that's under way.

"That will help condense the finish times a little and make it a little more spectator friendly.”

Skinner said the race precinct would return to the Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club area after being at the Yeppoon Lagoon area last year.

About 340 competitors took part last year and Skinner is expecting a bigger turnout this year.

"The festival clashed with a few other events last year which took some competitors away.

"The world triathlon championships were in Australia and pretty close to our event which also meant we didn't have as many elite athletes.

"We've got a nice clear run at the weekend, and I'm really hoping we'll be pushing 400-plus this year.”

For information or to register, head to yeppoontriathlonfestival.com.au or visit the Facebook page.