'The beauty and the terror': CQ family watch on as flood destroys home

The Gedda family stand in the wreckage of their 100-year-old meat house, which was lifted and smashed by flooding in ex-Cyclone Debbie's wake. From left to right: Sophie and Tim with their parents Sue and Simon.

IT WAS frantic.

Sue Gedda had minutes to gather a lifetime of possessions as a flood to eclipse all in living memory tore through her home.

"The beauty and the terror," the Markwell property owner recalled of the night Clarke Creek's banks broke in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

"We certainly experienced that. It is such a beautiful country... it has a raw beauty here compared to (my home country) England, at the same time it can be quite terrifying."

The Gedda's cattle station 40km north of Clarke Creek falls in the area that the Department of Agriculture declared the worst flash flood conditions in CQ.

As dark fell and two-feet of water lapped at their legs, Sue and her husband Simon were forced to retreat up a hill behind their home where they would spend the night watching it being destroyed.

RAPID RISE: Water came up more than 1m past where the photographer shot this photo of Simon Gedda at his Markwell property.

The natural disaster claimed two historic buildings; a "single-man's cottage" which the Gedda's son Tim called home, and a meat shed.

Both were 100 years old, both washed away.

It was like nothing the couple had ever seen before, nor Simon's parents who lived in the home prior.

Vehicles washed out, about 15km of fencing destroyed and their home severely water damaged, Simon estimates the damage bill could reach $400,000.

Though they are yet to return to normality, they count themselves "lucky".

"I mean there are positives obviously, every dam in the place is full, every melon hole is full and the grass is growing very nicely," Simon said.

"That's the positive."

Nearby that same night, 67-year-old Lotus Creek service station owner Sandy Petrie suffered a night of terror as he swam to his home's stairs to spend the night on the upper floor.

In darkness, not knowing if the water would carry away the house or rise further, Sandy clung to his phone, shining a photo of his two-year-old grandson, Joseph.

These torturous hours, weeks of recovery and financial burden are a snapshot of Debbie's true impact on some of Central Queensland's worst hit.

The DAF said the weather event effectively resulted in two floods for many properties.

The impact on the road infrastructure is evidenced in the extreme situation which swept through the area, taking out many bridges and damaging the Marlborough/Serena Road.

AgForce CQ regional manager Sharon Howard said the conservative estimated cost of Cyclone Debbie is at $450 million.

"And a large slice of that was absorbed by Central Queensland,"she said.

Though Sue and Simon suffered no stock losses as cattle sought refuge on higher ground, the couple are grieving the environmental impact and loss of the native wildlife.

A helicopter ride over Yellow Creek unveiled the true strength of ... of flood waters.

Yellow creek which caused the damage; once quite heavily forrested now most of the trees have been ripped out of the ground by the force of the water.

Simon can only describe the view below as if a "line of bulldozers" had taken everything with them, knocking down the hundreds-of-year-old trees.

"We had a very vigorous koala population," he said.

"I don't know what's happened there, a lot of the blue gums have fallen over, we used to hear the koalas every morning.

"I haven't heard them yet...but I haven't given up hope."

Simon said they had prepared for the worst, but that didn't stop denial over the gravity of the situation.

"I was thinking it can't really go higher," he said.

"The record set here was in 1990, it eclipsed that by nearly five metres, no wonder I was in denial."

A Gedda family shot up on hill behind the house where there was just enough coverage for internet and phone.

The couple have had sufficient food, fuel, generators, and hot running water thanks to a hot water system.

In the days to follow, a helicopter would fly in Sue and Simon's "incredulous" children, Sophie and Tim, as well as a fridge and a washing machine.

"We were okay, we were able to let our dogs out of the cages, so it was okay," Simon said.

"We count ourselves lucky in some ways.

"Once we have got it all cleaned up and we are getting a fencer in as well as ourselves to replace some of the fences... especially around the yards.

"I guess the main losses were lots of old photographs and bits and pieces, stuff from our kids' childhood."