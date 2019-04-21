Simple $11 product sells every 40 seconds

This simple product sells every 40 seconds, and it only costs $13.

Let me introduce you to an entire beauty category that is at once completely unnecessary but very, very fun: facial mists.

There are two types of products you can spray on your face.

First, there are toner-style mists that are designed to be used on clean skin immediately after washing your face, or as a hydrating pick-me-up throughout the day.

Then we have makeup setting sprays. They can help keep a full face of makeup in place during a long day of drinking wine and talking to hot men, and should replace the dodgy can of supermarket hairspray you might currently use to set your makeup for a big day out.

None of these products are beauty essentials. You can absolutely get by without them. Actually, some people think they're a complete waste of time and money.

The founder of one Aussie beauty brand, who shall remain unnamed, told me she thinks facial sprays are no better than slashing "a bottle of Capi sparkling water" on your face.

Here's my argument in defence of the facial spray: For the most part, they're cheap and easy. Many actually offer a range of great skincare benefits and really do what they say they will. And they're so damn fun!

It's impossible not to smile after spritzing a delightful rose-scented mist onto your face after a long day of trying to thrive in this very frustrating world.

So with that in mind, here are seven awesome facial sprays to inspire your next unnecessary beauty purchase.

MARIO BADESCU FACIAL SPRAY

Mario Badescu Facial Spray is $10 and is available from Mecca Maxima.

Price: $10

Available from: Mecca Maxima

This is the original facial spray. It comes in a range of different colours and scents, including lavender and cucumber, but it's the pink rosewater version that's the most popular.

It smells divine - like roses - and contains aloe leaf juice.

Spray onto clean skin before your skincare as a toner, or to rehydrate throughout the day.

It's also a great product to keep on your desk at work. Office airconditioners can dry out our skin, so a little 3pm spritz is sometimes the perfect cure for our dehydrated faces.

ESSANO ROSEHIP MIST TONER

Essano Rosehip Mist Toner can be purchased from Chemist Warehouse.

Price: $12.90

Available from: Chemist Warehouse

Consider this the natural version of the classic Mario Badescu spray.

This product is made from 99.2 per cent "naturally derived" ingredients, which is enough to have it officially certified as organic and natural.

It contains aloe leaf juice, kakadu plum (an excellent antioxidant), witch hazel (great for breakouts), green tea leaf extract (another antioxidant) and rosehip oil (great for hydration).

This is a great natural toner alternative for people who have acne-prone skin but find many toners leave the skin feeling tight or dry.

SUKIN ROSE HYDRATING MIST TONER

Sukin Rose Hydrating Mist Toner has such a huge cult following it sells every 40 seconds.

Price: $11

Available from: Priceline, Chemist Warehouse, iHerb

Apparently Australian beauty brand Sukin sells one hydrating mist toner every 40 seconds.

Its rose version is even better than the original and contains rosewater and camomile to calm the skin. There's no alcohol, which is common in many toners and on some people can be a skin irritant.

SKINSTITUT MULTI-ACTIVE MIST

Skinstitut Multi-Active Mist.

Price: $34

Available from: Adore Beauty, Soho Skincare

Skinstitut is famous for their glycolic acid exfoliator, but they also make a bunch of other great skincare products.

The main ingredients in this hydrating facial spray are glycerine, which is a cheap and effective hydrating ingredient, and niacinamide, which is great for reducing redness and calming breakouts.

Whenever using a spray, make sure your arm is extended far away from the face and you only need about 2-4 sprays. Otherwise you'll end up with a thick wet sheen that takes ages to dry.

MECCA MAXIMUMS LIFE PROOF SETTING SPRAY

This Mecca Maxima Life Proof Setting Spray gives your skin a wonderful natural glow.

Price: $25

Available from: Mecca Maxima

This is an excellent setting spray that gives a gorgeous dewy finish to the skin.

Somehow, it also helps all your makeup melt into your face seamlessly so it just looks like you have a wonderful natural glow.

TOO FACED 3-IN-1 HANGOVER REPLENISHING PRIMER AND SETTING SPRAY

Too Faced 3-in-1 Hangover Replenishing Primer and Setting Spray costs $49.

Price: $49

Available from: Mecca Maxima

I've waxed lyrical about this product before, because it somehow manages to wake up tired, dull skin and make it glow.

It's also great if you love full coverage makeup, but not necessarily a heavy matt finish. A few spritzes of this over a full face of matt make-up makes everything look fresh and dewy.

URBAN DECAY ALL NIGHTER SETTING SPRAY

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray is perfect if you prefer a more matt finish.

Price: $49

Available from: Mecca Maxima

This spray does exactly what it says on the tin. Your make-up WILL NOT MOVE.

It's also great if you prefer a more matt finish.

The last time I used this product was before a very long hens lunch, which turned into drinks, then even more drinks.

At 1am during a random encounter with my ex-boyfriend (!!) at a house party, my make-up was still completely snatched.

I was very relieved and very smug - all thanks to this genius product.

