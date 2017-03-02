33°
The best cat story ever - fur real

Amy Haydock | 2nd Mar 2017 10:52 AM
Livingstone Shire Council Local Laws Officer Leanne Swaffield with Chino â€" a Melbourne cat who managed to travel to Yeppoon in less than two weeks.
Livingstone Shire Council Local Laws Officer Leanne Swaffield with Chino â€" a Melbourne cat who managed to travel to Yeppoon in less than two weeks.

IF there's ever been a story that shows how important micro chipping your pets is, it's the tale of Chino - a Melbourne cat who managed to travel to Yeppoon in less than two weeks.

Chino was handed in to Livingstone Shire Council this week and when local laws officers scanned his microchip, found his address was over 2000km away.

Councillor Adam Belot said local laws officers got in touch with Chino's owners and found out their beloved family pet had gone missing 10 days earlier from their Collingwood home.

"Our local laws officers have done an amazing job in tracking down and reuniting Chino with his owners who had given up hope on ever seeing him again,” Cr Belot said.

"I'm happy to report he will soon be safely back home with his family tomorrow - including an ecstatic little girl who was heartbroken over her missing best friend.

"We're still not sure how he managed to travel more than 2000km in the 10 days he was missing, but we're glad that there's been a happy ending for this family.

"If there's one thing this heart-warming story highlights, it's get your animals micro chipped. That way if they ever goes missing, it gives you the best possible chance of finding them again.

"To help the community look after their beloved companions, Council will again hold a free micro chipping day. This year's event will be held on May 20 at Merv Anderson Park in Yeppoon with a free microchipping service available for pets registered in Livingstone Shire.

"I would encourage all pet owners to do the right thing and make sure they have their pet micro chipped and registered. As Chino shows, it's worth every cent if they go missing and gives them the best chance of coming home,” Cr Belot said.

