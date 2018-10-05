Menu
Rev up for Rocky supercars!
The bid that could bring Bathurst to QLD

5th Oct 2018
WHEN you hear Supercars, Bathurst immediately comes to mind but Rockhampton's bid to bring motor sports to CQ could change that.

It's been a long time coming for Craig Jervis, who has been working to bring the Supercars to Rockhampton for eight years.

The president of the Central Queensland Motor Sporting Club, which was responsible for the first ever Gold Rush Hill Sprint up the Mount Morgan Range, is a keen supporter of the Supercars and he believes its about time the region got a racing track.

"It has been a long hard battle to get to where we are and we need to keep it going to get it here in 2020,” Mr Jervia said.

"It is our turn. We are in the prime position in the middle of Queensland and we can get that many people to come to this region.

"It's not just Rockhampton, it is the greater region that is going to benefit if we can get the Supercars and our own precinct here.”

Mr Jervis believes the event will bring more than just Supercars fans to the area, and the benefits will be felt all over the region.

ROCKY SUPERCARS: Craig Jervis can't wait for the Supercars to come to Rocky in 2020.
"To have one here (a racing precinct) would mean that we could arrange multiple races throughout the year, and that would bring an influx of people back into Rockhampton which boosts the economy,” he said.

"Supercars is the biggest grand finale of the event over a 12 month period, so you are looking at 100,000 people.

"For one weekend, that's a generation of close to $15 million dollars into our economy here and that is what we can't walk away from.

"It sparks huge growth within the region and that is what we need. We need to get as many people to acknowledge that they want this. We need to get people behind it.”

    Local Partners